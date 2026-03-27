Cookie Run: OvenSmash Ice Pop Cookie best build & guide

If you love CC, then Ice Pop Cookie is for you, as he has scoops of it. This Cookie Run: OvenSmash guide will help you figure out his best build.

With skills that can quite literally stop the enemies in their tracks (by freezing them, obviously), Ice Pop Cookie is a Controller that doesn't need an introduction. He is a powerful cookie for those who want to completely disrupt the enemy team.

Today's article will go a little bit more in-depth on Ice Pop Cookie, so if you're eager to learn his best build, then let's jump right in!

About Ice Pop Cookie

Role : Controller

: Controller Rarity: Epic

Stats per level (1-10)

Every swing of his trusty Ice Bat sends a frosty chill through the air! He may look a little cold with "ice" in his dough, but Ice Pop Cookie is full of surprises. These days, he's grinning more than ever, enjoying the noisy, lively life around him.

The table is a WIP and will be updated once I've levelled up my cookies.

Level HP ATK 1 4,820 660 2 4,992 683 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Ice Pop Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Cool Swing: Swings thee ice bat in a cone, dealing damage to enemies within range.

Special

Icy Slide : Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and reducing enemies' MOV SPD for 3.0 sec.

: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and reducing enemies' MOV SPD for 3.0 sec. Icy Jump : Jumps in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path.

: Jumps in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path. Icy Guard: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and gaining a shield for 5.0 sec.

Ultimate

Freezing Swing : Swings the ice bat in a cone, dealing damage to enemies within range and freezing them for 1.5 sec.

: Swings the ice bat in a cone, dealing damage to enemies within range and freezing them for 1.5 sec. Freezing Strike : Swings the ice bat in a line, dealing damage to enemies within range and freezing them for 1.5 sec.

: Swings the ice bat in a line, dealing damage to enemies within range and freezing them for 1.5 sec. Freezing Bat Flip: Throws the ice bat in a line, causing an ice explosion on impact that deals damage to enemies within range and freezes them for 1.5 sec.

Best build for Ice Pop Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Cool Swing Icy Guard Freezing Strike Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 HP Boost Blessing of the Battlefield

Accelerated Special Skill

Ice Pop Cookie - play style & strategies

If you are at all familiar with the melee playstyle of some cookies, you will know that, as a Controller, Ice Pop Cookie doesn't have the defenses or survivability of a Tank or a Bruiser.

The correct way to play him would be to go in, cast your skills and apply crowd control effects, and then get out before the enemy has a chance to unfreeze. Ice Pop Cookie has some damage, but since he is not a dedicated DPS, he won't do a whole lot of it.

Focus on positioning yourself next to your teammates in team battles, and try to hide and land the last hit in 1vAll situations.

Extra tip: If you play with a friend and you want to go full "CC-bot" to offer support, it could be a good idea to pick the Ultimate "Freezing Bat Flip".