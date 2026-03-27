Cookie Run: OvenSmash Ice Pop Cookie best build & guide
If you love CC, then Ice Pop Cookie is for you, as he has scoops of it. This Cookie Run: OvenSmash guide will help you figure out his best build.
| CookieRun: Ovensmash
With skills that can quite literally stop the enemies in their tracks (by freezing them, obviously), Ice Pop Cookie is a Controller that doesn't need an introduction. He is a powerful cookie for those who want to completely disrupt the enemy team.
Today's article will go a little bit more in-depth on Ice Pop Cookie, so if you're eager to learn his best build, then let's jump right in!
About Ice Pop CookieEvery swing of his trusty Ice Bat sends a frosty chill through the air! He may look a little cold with "ice" in his dough, but Ice Pop Cookie is full of surprises. These days, he's grinning more than ever, enjoying the noisy, lively life around him.
- Role: Controller
- Rarity: Epic
Stats per level (1-10)
The table is a WIP and will be updated once I've levelled up my cookies.
|Level
|HP
|ATK
|1
|4,820
|660
|2
|4,992
|683
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
Ice Pop Cookie's skills
Basic attack
- Cool Swing: Swings thee ice bat in a cone, dealing damage to enemies within range.
Special
- Icy Slide: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and reducing enemies' MOV SPD for 3.0 sec.
- Icy Jump: Jumps in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path.
- Icy Guard: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and gaining a shield for 5.0 sec.
Ultimate
- Freezing Swing: Swings the ice bat in a cone, dealing damage to enemies within range and freezing them for 1.5 sec.
- Freezing Strike: Swings the ice bat in a line, dealing damage to enemies within range and freezing them for 1.5 sec.
- Freezing Bat Flip: Throws the ice bat in a line, causing an ice explosion on impact that deals damage to enemies within range and freezes them for 1.5 sec.
Best build for Ice Pop Cookie
|Character
|Power Biscuits
|Basic
|Special
|Ultimate
|Cool Swing
|Icy Guard
|Freezing Strike
|Passive Lv. 8
|Passive Lv. 10
|
|
Ice Pop Cookie - play style & strategiesIf you are at all familiar with the melee playstyle of some cookies, you will know that, as a Controller, Ice Pop Cookie doesn't have the defenses or survivability of a Tank or a Bruiser.
The correct way to play him would be to go in, cast your skills and apply crowd control effects, and then get out before the enemy has a chance to unfreeze. Ice Pop Cookie has some damage, but since he is not a dedicated DPS, he won't do a whole lot of it.
Focus on positioning yourself next to your teammates in team battles, and try to hide and land the last hit in 1vAll situations.
Extra tip: If you play with a friend and you want to go full "CC-bot" to offer support, it could be a good idea to pick the Ultimate "Freezing Bat Flip".