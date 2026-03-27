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Cookie Run: OvenSmash Ice Pop Cookie best build & guide

If you love CC, then Ice Pop Cookie is for you, as he has scoops of it. This Cookie Run: OvenSmash guide will help you figure out his best build.

Cookie Run: OvenSmash Ice Pop Cookie best build & guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Ovensmash

With skills that can quite literally stop the enemies in their tracks (by freezing them, obviously), Ice Pop Cookie is a Controller that doesn't need an introduction. He is a powerful cookie for those who want to completely disrupt the enemy team. 

Today's article will go a little bit more in-depth on Ice Pop Cookie, so if you're eager to learn his best build, then let's jump right in!

About Ice Pop Cookie

Every swing of his trusty Ice Bat sends a frosty chill through the air! He may look a little cold with "ice" in his dough, but Ice Pop Cookie is full of surprises. These days, he's grinning more than ever, enjoying the noisy, lively life around him.

  • Role: Controller
  • Rarity: Epic

Stats per level (1-10)

The table is a WIP and will be updated once I've levelled up my cookies.

Level HP ATK
1 4,820 660
2 4,992 683
3    
4    
5    
6    
7    
8    
9    
10    
skills for ice pop cookie

Ice Pop Cookie's skills

Basic attack

  • Cool Swing: Swings thee ice bat in a cone, dealing damage to enemies within range.

Special

  • Icy Slide: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and reducing enemies' MOV SPD for 3.0 sec.
  • Icy Jump: Jumps in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path.
  • Icy Guard: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and gaining a shield for 5.0 sec.

Ultimate

  • Freezing Swing: Swings the ice bat in a cone, dealing damage to enemies within range and freezing them for 1.5 sec.
  • Freezing Strike: Swings the ice bat in a line, dealing damage to enemies within range and freezing them for 1.5 sec.
  • Freezing Bat Flip: Throws the ice bat in a line, causing an ice explosion on impact that deals damage to enemies within range and freezes them for 1.5 sec.

Best build for Ice Pop Cookie

Character Power Biscuits
best build for ice pop cookie Basic Special Ultimate
Cool Swing Icy Guard Freezing Strike
Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10
  • HP Boost
  • Blessing of the Battlefield
  • Accelerated Special Skill

Ice Pop Cookie - play style & strategies

If you are at all familiar with the melee playstyle of some cookies, you will know that, as a Controller, Ice Pop Cookie doesn't have the defenses or survivability of a Tank or a Bruiser. 

The correct way to play him would be to go in, cast your skills and apply crowd control effects, and then get out before the enemy has a chance to unfreeze. Ice Pop Cookie has some damage, but since he is not a dedicated DPS, he won't do a whole lot of it.

Focus on positioning yourself next to your teammates in team battles, and try to hide and land the last hit in 1vAll situations. 

Extra tip: If you play with a friend and you want to go full "CC-bot" to offer support, it could be a good idea to pick the Ultimate "Freezing Bat Flip".

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.