Let our CookieRun: Crumble Muscle Cookie's Green Broccoli Giant guide prove just how good veggies are for you and your team's health!

Keeping the healthy Cookie theme, next up we have Muscle Cookie's Green Broccoli Giant, a ferocious broccoli that's ready to spread health to allies all across the board. No, I don't only mean that figuratively, but also literally. He is a mighty healer and provider of some solid Synergies in the early game.

Muscle Cookie's Green Broccoli Giant is only an SR Cookie, but he can be a strong healer until you can unlock or max a better healer for the end-game team. So, let's take a look at his best Sugar Runes!

Element : Grass

: Grass Type : Support

: Support Rarity: SR

Cookie description:

Eat your vegetables, they said. It will make you stronger, they said... Maybe Muscle Cookie overdid it on the broccoli...

I have to admit, this is one of the shortest, most fun (and probably accurate) Cookie descriptions in the entire Cookie Run: Crumble universe. I mean, you can't even argue with that!

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Broccoli Power

Cooldown: 2.5 sec

Healing: 40% / 42% / 44% / 46.4% / 48.8% / 51.5% of ATK

Healing Range (Range): 2x6

Projectile SPD Synergy: 75% / 75% / 75% / 100% / 100% / 100%

Synergy Duration: 5 sec

Rolls dumbbells and heals allies within range while granting Projectile Speed Synergy.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Muscle Cookie's Green Broccoli Giant

Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

Macaron Cookie

Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician

(+ other Cookies)

Muscle Cookie's Green Broccoli Giant is an early-game powerhouse. If you pull him, he has a lot of value because he will provide Projectile Speed Synergy to Cookies like Lemon Cookie or Strawberry Shortcake Cookie . He is also a Range Synergy Recipient, which can be granted by Cookies like Macaron Cookie.

Best Sugar Runes for Muscle Cookie's Green Broccoli Giant

ATK AMP

Skill AMP

In terms of Sugar Runes, you have a few options. To boost his healing, you can go for full ATK or Skill AMP, and if you want to, you can even get some defensive stats. There is no need for Skill Haste, since its cooldown is extremely low.

Now, your team will only ever be as healthy as the upgrades you give them, so why not take a peek at our list of CookieRun: Crumble codes for some extra resources?