Bring light to the darkness with this TSSR Cookie using our CookieRun: Crumble Moonlight Cookie's Crescent Guardian guide!

Up next, we have one of the most beloved cookies in the Cookie Run universe: Moonlight Cookie! Of course, she comes with a twist, in that she now is Moonlight Cookie's Crescent Guardian, a TSSR Cookie that is a Support like none other.

In Cookie Run Crumble, Moonlight Cookie's Crescent Guardian has the ability to provide Skill AMP to the team through her skill. This is something that makes her truly unique, but it also means you need to deploy her with one specific Cookie as a Provider.

So, let's see how to actually build Moonlight Cookie's Crescent Guardian, including her best Sugar Runes!

Element : Light

: Light Type : Support

: Support Rarity: TSSR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Crescent Moon's Blessing

When the eye of light shuts and plunges the whole world into darkness, nowhere is left untouched by the embrace of the moonlight's bright golden radiance. On nights when dreams shimmer on their lonesome, the slumbering Moonlight Guardian awakens to protect the city basking in her splendour below.Shine brilliant moonlight upon the field, granting Skill AMP to allies.

Tosses stars that chain between low-HP allies to heal them and grant Range Synergy.

Moonlight Buff Cooldown: 9.5 sec

Skill AMP Increase: 35%

Skill AMP Increase Duration: 9 sec

Healing Cooldown: 1.5 sec

Healing: 15% of ATK

Healing Chains (Chain): x4

Range Synergy: 50%

Synergy Duration: 9 sec Buff Not Applied Cookies applying Skill AMP buffs are not affected by Skill AMP buffs.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Moonlight Cookie's Crescent Guardian

Skating Queen Cookie

(+ other Cookies)

In terms of Synergy, we can finally say that Macaron Cookie has been replaced in the main team with Moonlight Cookie's Crescent Guardian. She is a much better Range Synergy provider, so she can work well with Princess Bari Cookie and Readyberry Cookie, depending on your choice.

Best Sugar Runes for Moonlight Cookie's Crescent Guardian

Skill AMP

Skill Haste

One thing I was not completely sure about was whether Skill AMP works on Moonlight Cookie's Crescent Guardian Sugar Runes. The answer is yes. You should give her as much Skill AMP as you can, and top it off with some additional Skill Haste so she can cast her Moonlight Buff as much as possible.

If you're curious about the rest of the squad, have a look at our CookieRun: Crumble tier list to see which ones you should add to your roster!