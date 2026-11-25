Let our CookieRun: Crumble Sea Fairy Cookie's Rippling Moonlight guide help you make the most of this powerful summoner's kit.

Sea Fairy Cookie's Rippling Moonlight is a special version of Sea Fairy Cookie, an otherwise Legendary Cookie in Kingdom. However, this time she's not a Bomber, but a Ranged Cookie who has a rather unique feature: she's a summoner!

As I already mentioned in my guide for Readyberry Cookie, summoning Cookies are something we were so eager to see, and lo and behold, we got a TSSR one. The damage she does is proportional to her ATK, while the droplets' HP is proportional to her own, so you want your Sea Fairy Cookie's Rippling Moonlight to have incredibly high flat stats.

Let's see what Sugar Runes you can aim for on her!

Element : Water

: Water Type : Ranged

: Ranged Rarity: TSSR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

A Surge of Longing

Sea Fairy Cookie now holds the sorrowful essence of the night, a sky dark enough to swallow up time itself. The delicate folds of her dress that resembled a seashell now hide the gloom of the night sea. Could it be that the reason for Sea Fairy Cookie's wistful gaze is behind the sword she holds that shines so coldly...? Not even the moonlight knows.Summons droplets to hover nearby.

Droplets deal damage and apply Lift where many enemies are gathered.

Droplet Summon Cooldown: 5 sec

Droplet HP Ratio: 5% of Caster's HP

Droplet Duration (Duration): 12 sec

Droplet ATK Cooldown: 3.75 sec

Droplet DMG: 137% of ATK

Droplet Attack Range (Range): 2 Inheriting Buffs Sea Fairy Cookie's Droplets inherit buffs applied to Sea Fairy Cookie upon their summoning. Summon Stats Summons' stats are determined upon summoning based on the Caster's base stats. Unlisted stats inherit the Caster's stats as-is.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Sea Fairy Cookie's Rippling Moonlight

Moonlight Cookie's Crescent Guardian

Readyberry Cookie

Skating Queen Cookie

Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician

(+ other Cookies)

While I cannot say for certain what a complete team would look like, I know that you want a Provider for both Synergies that Sea Fairy Cookie requires: Range and Duration. So, the core team could look something like this:

This team would be a super difficult-to-max team, or in other words, a high-roller/P2W team. It has at least 3 TSSR Cookies, which is already overkill. I believe you can also play her with other comps, but this core would be the BIS.

Best Sugar Runes for Sea Fairy Cookie's Rippling Moonlight

ATK AMP

Skill AMP

Skill Haste

The Sugar Runes for Sea Fairy Cookie's Rippling Moonlight are super straightforward. You want to give her as much ATK as possible, and you can top that off with some Skill AMP and Skill Haste.

You might want to claim these CookieRun: Crumble codes too before heading out!