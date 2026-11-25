CookieRun: Crumble Space Doughnut's Healthy Bagel guide
Let our CookieRun: Crumble Space Doughnut's Healthy Bagel guide help you bring in the nutrients! Because doughnuts can be healthy too, right? Right?
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The adorable Space Doughnut gets another version - this time, a savoury one. Space Doughnut's Healthy Bagel is a proper meal, with healthy toppings such as ham, tomatoes, and lettuce; is it any good, though?
Being a Ranged Cookie, it deals massive amounts of damage, mainly AoE damage. The faster the enemies die, the better, because its skill deals decreased damage whenever it attacks the same enemy multiple times.
Although Space Doughnut's Healthy Bagel is not a meta Cookie for the Arena in the current meta, you still want to upgrade it, because in PvE, it can deal tons of damage with the right team and Sugar Runes.
So, what's the best way to build it, you may wonder? Let's have a look!
- Element: Grass
- Type: Ranged
- Rarity: SSR
Cookie description:Space Doughnut is now nutrient-packed, stacked high with veggies, tomatoes, cheese, ham and eggs! It's so hyped up about its new look that it's rolling around excitedly, leaving ketchup in its wake!
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Sandwich Time!Rapidly flings ingredients around, dealing damage to enemies.
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Damage Down buffs are not affected by Skill AMP.
Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsSpace Doughnut's Healthy Bagel benefits from the Volley Synergy, so you want to deploy it with a good Provider; the one I would recommend is Chardonnay Cookie.
- Space Doughnut's Healthy Bagel
- Chardonnay Cookie
- Pomegranate Cookie
- (+ other Cookies)
Best Sugar Runes for Space Doughnut's Healthy BagelThere are a few stats that do exceptionally well on Space Doughnut's Healthy Bagel, and you want to try to focus on:
- Skill AMP
- Skill Haste
- ATK AMP
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