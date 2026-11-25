Let our CookieRun: Crumble Space Doughnut's Healthy Bagel guide help you bring in the nutrients! Because doughnuts can be healthy too, right? Right?

The adorable Space Doughnut gets another version - this time, a savoury one. Space Doughnut's Healthy Bagel is a proper meal, with healthy toppings such as ham, tomatoes, and lettuce; is it any good, though?

Being a Ranged Cookie, it deals massive amounts of damage, mainly AoE damage. The faster the enemies die, the better, because its skill deals decreased damage whenever it attacks the same enemy multiple times.

Although Space Doughnut's Healthy Bagel is not a meta Cookie for the Arena in the current meta, you still want to upgrade it, because in PvE, it can deal tons of damage with the right team and Sugar Runes.

So, what's the best way to build it, you may wonder? Let's have a look!

Element : Grass

: Grass Type : Ranged

: Ranged Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Sandwich Time!

Cooldown: 4.5 sec

DMG Dealt: 203% / 214% / 224% / 236% / 248% / 263% of ATK

Number of Ingredients (Volley x3): 12 / 12 / 12 / 15 / 15 / 15

Duration: 4 sec DMG Decay Damage Down buffs are not affected by Skill AMP.

Space Doughnut is now nutrient-packed, stacked high with veggies, tomatoes, cheese, ham and eggs! It's so hyped up about its new look that it's rolling around excitedly, leaving ketchup in its wake!Rapidly flings ingredients around, dealing damage to enemies.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Space Doughnut's Healthy Bagel

Chardonnay Cookie

Pomegranate Cookie

(+ other Cookies)

Space Doughnut's Healthy Bagel benefits from the Volley Synergy, so you want to deploy it with a good Provider; the one I would recommend is Chardonnay Cookie

Best Sugar Runes for Space Doughnut's Healthy Bagel

Skill AMP

Skill Haste

ATK AMP

There are a few stats that do exceptionally well on Space Doughnut's Healthy Bagel, and you want to try to focus on:

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