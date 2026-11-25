Grab some extra Fossil Luck and Title Luck with these Depth Incremental codes, entirely for free.

Depth Incremental is a relaxing Roblox experience where you simply have to make money to go lower. It really is as simple as that. You can get various other boosts to your income, but I'll talk about that below.

For now, you can just redeem the codes I've shared because they will give you some much-needed Luck, which, let's be honest, everyone can use a little bit of. This luck is mainly used towards Fossils and Titles, so you will have to go a little deeper if you want to unlock them.

Let's dive in.

Active Depth Incremental codes

coolcode - 1.2x Luck (Fossil Luck and Title Luck)

Expired

There are no expired codes right now!

How to redeem codes in Depth Incremental

Step 1 : Open the Shop located on the left side of the screen.

: Open the Shop located on the left side of the screen. Step 2 : Scroll all the way down until you see Community Rewards.

: Scroll all the way down until you see Community Rewards. Step 3 : Type in your code.

: Type in your code. Step 4: Press Redeem.

Follow the steps below to redeem your rewards:

How to get more freebies?

About Depth Incremental

Sometimes, these are hidden within the community server for Depth Incremental, so if you want to join in as well, everybody's welcome. They might issue more codes in the future, but until then, we'll use every multiplier we get!All you need to know about Depth Incremental is that it's one of the most relaxing experiences in Roblox you will probably ever play. Without PvP in sight, all you've got left to do is dig up fossils and worms, and slowly make money to build your way down. That's right - instead of going up, you need to dive deeper each chance you get.

The goal is to make it all the way down, but if you're not too keen on running all the way from the start, you can make a pit stop in the Fossil cave, where you can start digging. There are rare items you can dig up to expand your collection, which slowly give you even more multipliers.

It's all about stacking luck and multis to pave your way forward. You can even make money by being idle!

And if you're on the hunt for more free stuff without doing much, you might want to have a look at our Stand Out codes and MAHANAKHON Racing codes too.