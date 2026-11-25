Stay cool with the right tank in your team using our CookieRun: Crumble Cucumber Cookie guide!

Even though he's one cool cucumber, Cucumber Cookie is also a cool tank. He is a really good Cookie to counter the enemy DPS or Support that sits furthest back, so despite being a mere SR Cookie, Cucumber Cookie can pull his weight (or should I say, reel it in?).

He needs quite a bit of defensive stats, though, because he needs to survive the entire fight to be able to counter the enemy carries. That's one of the reasons you want to use him, especially in the tougher Arena battles where Cookies tend to focus only on the front line.

Of course, he needs to become meta, but so far, it's pretty safe to use him if you have no better alternatives. So, let's see the best Sugar Runes for this cool Cucumber Cookie!

Element : Grass

: Grass Type : Tank

: Tank Rarity: SR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Taut Fishing Line

Cooldown: 8 sec

DMG Dealt: 60% / 63% / 66% / 69.6% / 73.2% / 77.4% of ATK

Reeling Duration (Duration): 4 sec

Strike Cooldown: 0.5 sec

DEF Down: -20% / -22% / -24% / -26% / -28% / -30%

DEF Down Duration (Duration): 4 sec

SPD Down: -30% / -30% / -30% / -40% / -40% / -40%

SPD Down Duration (Duration): 4 sec Debuff Rate Debuff Application Rate when the caster's Focus equals the target's RES. The rate increases with higher caster Focus or lower target RES. Ignores Skill AMP Debuffs that reduce the target's stats are not affected by Skill AMP.

This Cookie is cool as a cucumber, and wants nothing more but a leisurely day out fishing... but his luck when it comes to fishing is out of this world. Maybe his high water content is what draws the fish in, 'cause every cast brings in a huge catch!Catches the farthest opponent, reeling them closer while reducing their DEF and Mov SPD.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Cucumber Cookie

Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician

(+ other Cookies)

Cucumber Cookie has the Duration Synergy, so you want to deploy him alongside Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician, since that is the best Duration Synergy Provider.

Best Sugar Runes for Cucumber Cookie

Skill Haste

DMG Reduction

(optional) HP AMP

(optional) DEF AMP

(optional) CRIT RES

Since you don't really need to focus on Skill AMP (since his skill automatically scales the stat reductions with his star level), you want to instead get as much Skill Haste and DMG Reduction as possible.

We also have some CookieRun: Crumble codes, so don't forget to claim them if you haven't yet!