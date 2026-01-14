Cookie Run Kingdom: Mold Dough Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Mouldy or not, you can unleash some Chaos with our handy guide on the best Mold Dough Cookie Toppings!

Mold Dough Cookie is a decent Epic, who can do a lot of damage in PvE.

Give him ATK Toppings, and aim for some defensive stats + Cooldown on the Beascuit.

He is a Chaos-type cookie, just like Dark Enchantress Cookie.

We've never really associated a cookie that is NOT delicious with Cookie Run Kingdom thus far, but finally, we've got a mouldy cookie. Mold Dough Cookie DEFINITELY looks the part - ragged, dark, and sort of...mouldy.

To try out this cookie, you will have to give him a decent build, though, which is why today we're here to see the best Toppings for Mold Dough Cookie, and see which Beascuit fares best on him.

Oh, and don't miss our Dark Enchantress Cookie guide too - she's the same element as him, and they're both Chaos-type cookies!

Best Mold Dough Cookie Toppings

Skill:

Order: Eliminate Mold Dough Cookie charges forward, dealing damage and pushing back his enemies. At the end of his charge attack, he deals area damage. Under certain conditions, Mold Dough Cookie enters Gem Frenzy, gaining injury. In this state, he cannot use his skill, but his regular attacks become enhanced at the expense of his HP being drained with each hit. If Mold Dough Cookie is defeated during his Gem Frenzy, he will become Invulnerable once per battle. When Gem Frenzy ends, Mold Dough Cookie becomes Exhausted, Stunned, and gains a MOV SPD debuff. During exhaustion, Mold Dough Cookie cannot enter Gem Frenzy, and will increase the team's DMG Resist when the Gem Frenzy conditions are reached instead. At certain intervals, Mold Dough Cookie will gain Dragontongue Brand. If Mold Dough Cookie enters the battle together with Dark Enchantress Cookie, Dragontongue Brand will increase Chaos-type DMG for him and Dark Enchantress Cookie. Charge Single-hit DMG: 275.6% of ATK

Charge Final Area DMG: 549.3% of ATK

Gem Frenzy activated after receiving DMG equal to 15.0% of Max HP over 2.0 sec when under the effect of Dragontongue Brand (damage to Shield excluded)

Gem Frenzy: ATK +12.5%, ATK SPD +15.0%, MOV SPD +15.0%, grows in size for 10.0 sec: stacks up to x3

Injury: Max HP -5.0% for 20.0 sec: stacks up to x4

Gem Frenzy Enhanced Regular Attacks: send targets Flying, MOV SPD -70.0% for 1.5 sec: stacks up to x1

Gem Frenzy Regular Attack DMG: 304.3% of ATK +75.0% extra DMG per Gem Frenzy Buff stack

Gem Frenzy HP Cost: 1.0% of Current HP

The best Toppings for Mold Dough Cookie

Mold Dough Cookie is acookie, positioned in theHe is ancookie who can only be obtained from the featured Gacha at the moment.

I suggest you aim for a lot of ATK and some DMG Resist. You can go for Resonant Toppings if possible, but if you can't, normal Toppings will do just fine.

Resonant: 5x Looming Dark Raspberry with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist, HP

with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist, HP Normal: 5x Searing Raspberry with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist, HP

The best Topping Tart

Mold Dough Cookie best Beascuit setup

The best Tart for him would be the matching

For the Beascuit, feel free to aim for any stats that you feel he's missing. I went for a simple Legendary Chewy Beascuit with DMG Resist Bypass and a little bit of DMG RES, but you can really give him anything that you have.

Cooldown

DMG Resist

ATK

DMG Resist Bypass

HP

While Mold Dough Cookie is not the best of the best (there are some pretty good Epics out there), you can use him in PvE alongside Dark Enchantress Cookie. He can do some damage, but he is still just an Epic - so bear that in mind.

Also, I would advise you give him some defensive stats, at least on the Beascuit, so he can survive for longer. He's a frontliner, so he will be among the first to take aggro.

With that out of the way, you might want to give our guide on the best Millennial Tree Cookie Toppings or our Elphaba Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide a look too!