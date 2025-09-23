Arknights Endfield release date and everything we learned at Gamescom

After causing quite a stir at Gamescom with their Best Mobile Game nomination, Arknights: Endfield managed to intrigue the masses - and by masses, I mean everyone who's ever played Arknights before, everyone who is into RPGs, and also everyone who is into action games.

And I don't just say that lightly - but before we dive a little deeper into Arknights: Endfield and share some (possibly new) information, we first have to ask the question...

What Is Arknights: Endfield?

If you're familiar with Arknights, then you probably already know the drill. Developed by Hypergryph and published by Gryphline, Arknights: Endfield is a beautiful spinoff that shifts away from the traditional TD genre and takes a more action-RPG approach (with exploration, combat, and base-building elements included as well).

That's nothing revolutionary, but the way it's done is what makes it stand out. There will be real-time action combat, where the skills you use have to be timed really well. Oh, and how proficient are you with dodging mechanics? That's something else we'll get to experience in Endfield too.

We'll also get to enjoy a sort of building management aspect, which is key to collecting resources. Plus, the open-world exploration is something else that was very obvious in the trailer presented at Gamescom (which you can see below). This alone makes it a highly ambitious spin-off when it comes to mobile gaming.

Arknights: Endfield release date confirmed...sort of

The biggest announcement from Gamescom 2025 is that Arknights: Endfield is officially set to launch in early 2026.

While fans had speculated about a 2025 release (wishful thinking), the publisher confirmed that the whole experience needs a little more time in development. No exact day or month has been revealed yet, but the early 2026 window gives players a clearer idea of when to expect it.

Will Arknights: Endfield be available on PC/PlayStation?

PC

PlayStation 5

Mobile (Android, iOS)

Yes, yes, yes. Below is a complete list of platforms Arknights: Endfield will be available for upon release:

We currently have no word on Xbox or Nintendo Switch versions, but that could change in the future.

Is Arknights: Endfield a gacha?

According to what we know so far, Arknights: Endfield is going to be a gacha, just like Arknights. We can clearly see in the trailer some well-known characters from the original, although we don't yet have a complete list of all the playable characters.

Just like in Arknights, we can expect the gacha to introduce more characters, and probably some new ones as well.

We know what we don't know!

Will there be PvP?

Will there be a multiplayer aspect, like in Crystal of Atlan?

Is it going to be P2W?

There are some unanswered questions that players could be wondering:

All these (and many more) are still unknowns for players who loved the original - and of course, for gacha lovers like myself as well.

For now, we simply have to wait for more updates from the devs, and adjust our expectations based on whatever comes. It's more than a little while away, so a lot could change in the meantime.

