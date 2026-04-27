Cookie Run Kingdom: Sherbet Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Bask in that warm and fuzzy feeling with our guide on the best Sherbet Cookie Toppings and Beascuits in Cookie Run Kingdom!

Sherbet Cookie needs a lot of ATK in his build

He is a must-pair to Frost Queen Cookie, who further boosts Ice DMG

He has one of the best backstories in CRK, where Cotton Cookie was also featured

He's had one of the most wholesome side stories so far - and if you're wondering who it is, of course, it's Sherbet Cookie! He was featured alongside Cotton Cookie in the Icicle Yeti's Winter Song Side Story. As a side note, if there's a single narrative you need to pay attention to in CRK, this is the one to check out. It's short and oh-so heartwarming!

Since Sherbet Cookie is sometimes used in Boss Rush, mainly in the Ice team, you want to give him solid Toppings and Beascuits. So, let's see what the best choices for him are in this Sherbet Cookie guide!

About Sherbet Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Frost Shards Summons 15 frost shards, divides them based on the number of targets, and attacks the enemies, cycling between them in the order of the highest ATK. Frost shards deal additional damage depending on the number of Frost stacks. Targets hit with frost shards are inflicted with Frost and Debuff Resist Bypass. There is a chance of hit targets to become Frozen as well. Frozen targets receive additional damage when thawed. The amount of this additional damage and the chance of becoming Frozen increases depending on the number of Frost stacks. Sherbet Cookie is partially immune to Freezing and, thanks to the Warm Light of Life effect, will convert healing that exceeds his Max HP to an HP Shield. While Sherbet Cookie is using his skill, he will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. Frost Shards DMG: 39.3% per Shard

Frost Additional DMG: 49.2% (Cookies), 15.0% (Others) per Shard

Frost: ATK SPD -5.0%, Freezing DMG +50.0% (capped at 350%) for 16 sec

Debuff Resist Bypass: bypasses 30.0% of Debuff Resist for 16 sec; stacks up to x1

Freezing: freezes the target for 1 sec with 8.0% chance; the chance is increased by 2.0% per stack of Frost

Freezing DMG: 42.2% of ATK

Frost Resistance: Sherbet Cookie gets -50.0% to Freezing DMG and duration

Warm Light of Life: 55.0% of Healing exceeding Max HP is converted to HP Shield for 5 sec (capacity is capped at 30.0% of Max HP)

The best Sherbet Cookie Toppings

Sherbet Cookie is acookie that stays in theHe is acookie, and you can obtain him from the gacha or get his Soulstones/Soulcores from the Medal Shop.

There are a few ways to go about building Sherbet Cookie, but I personally prefer going for a full ATK set of Toppings:

5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Sherbet Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Sherbet Cookie is the

For Sherbet Cookie, I went for a Tainted Frozen Light Beascuit, since that one comes with a 20% Ice DMG stat. You can go for any other Beascuit that grants DMG Resist Bypass or Ice DMG, or a mix of the two.

Ice DMG

DMG Resist Bypass

ATK

The best Ice team for Sherbet Cookie

You can make a pretty nice Ice team for Sherbet Cookie, with the following members:

Don't forget to check the meta in our CRK tier list, and redeem the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes!