Cookie Run Kingdom: Sherbet Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
Bask in that warm and fuzzy feeling with our guide on the best Sherbet Cookie Toppings and Beascuits in Cookie Run Kingdom!
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Sherbet Cookie needs a lot of ATK in his build
- He is a must-pair to Frost Queen Cookie, who further boosts Ice DMG
- He has one of the best backstories in CRK, where Cotton Cookie was also featured
He's had one of the most wholesome side stories so far - and if you're wondering who it is, of course, it's Sherbet Cookie! He was featured alongside Cotton Cookie in the Icicle Yeti's Winter Song Side Story. As a side note, if there's a single narrative you need to pay attention to in CRK, this is the one to check out. It's short and oh-so heartwarming!
Since Sherbet Cookie is sometimes used in Boss Rush, mainly in the Ice team, you want to give him solid Toppings and Beascuits. So, let's see what the best choices for him are in this Sherbet Cookie guide!
About Sherbet Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomSherbet Cookie is a Ranged cookie that stays in the Middle line. He is a Super Epic cookie, and you can obtain him from the gacha or get his Soulstones/Soulcores from the Medal Shop.
Skill:
|Frost Shards
|Summons 15 frost shards, divides them based on the number of targets, and attacks the enemies, cycling between them in the order of the highest ATK. Frost shards deal additional damage depending on the number of Frost stacks. Targets hit with frost shards are inflicted with Frost and Debuff Resist Bypass. There is a chance of hit targets to become Frozen as well. Frozen targets receive additional damage when thawed. The amount of this additional damage and the chance of becoming Frozen increases depending on the number of Frost stacks. Sherbet Cookie is partially immune to Freezing and, thanks to the Warm Light of Life effect, will convert healing that exceeds his Max HP to an HP Shield. While Sherbet Cookie is using his skill, he will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects.
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The best Sherbet Cookie Toppings
There are a few ways to go about building Sherbet Cookie, but I personally prefer going for a full ATK set of Toppings:
- 5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)
Best Topping TartThe best Topping Tart for Sherbet Cookie is the Searing Raspberry Tart.
Sherbet Cookie's best Beascuit setup
For Sherbet Cookie, I went for a Tainted Frozen Light Beascuit, since that one comes with a 20% Ice DMG stat. You can go for any other Beascuit that grants DMG Resist Bypass or Ice DMG, or a mix of the two.
- Ice DMG
- DMG Resist Bypass
- ATK
The best Ice team for Sherbet CookieYou can make a pretty nice Ice team for Sherbet Cookie, with the following members:
- Sherbet Cookie
- Frost Queen Cookie
- Snow Sugar Cookie
- Icicle Yeti Cookie
- Agar Agar Cookie
Don't forget to check the meta in our CRK tier list, and redeem the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes!