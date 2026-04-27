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Cookie Run Kingdom: Sherbet Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Bask in that warm and fuzzy feeling with our guide on the best Sherbet Cookie Toppings and Beascuits in Cookie Run Kingdom!

Cookie Run Kingdom: Sherbet Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
  • Sherbet Cookie needs a lot of ATK in his build
  • He is a must-pair to Frost Queen Cookie, who further boosts Ice DMG
  • He has one of the best backstories in CRK, where Cotton Cookie was also featured

He's had one of the most wholesome side stories so far - and if you're wondering who it is, of course, it's Sherbet Cookie! He was featured alongside Cotton Cookie in the Icicle Yeti's Winter Song Side Story. As a side note, if there's a single narrative you need to pay attention to in CRK, this is the one to check out. It's short and oh-so heartwarming!

Since Sherbet Cookie is sometimes used in Boss Rush, mainly in the Ice team, you want to give him solid Toppings and Beascuits. So, let's see what the best choices for him are in this Sherbet Cookie guide!

sherbet cookie story in crk

About Sherbet Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Sherbet Cookie is a Ranged cookie that stays in the Middle line. He is a Super Epic cookie, and you can obtain him from the gacha or get his Soulstones/Soulcores from the Medal Shop.

Skill:

Frost Shards frost shards skill icon
 Summons 15 frost shards, divides them based on the number of targets, and attacks the enemies, cycling between them in the order of the highest ATK. Frost shards deal additional damage depending on the number of Frost stacks. Targets hit with frost shards are inflicted with Frost and Debuff Resist Bypass. There is a chance of hit targets to become Frozen as well. Frozen targets receive additional damage when thawed. The amount of this additional damage and the chance of becoming Frozen increases depending on the number of Frost stacks. Sherbet Cookie is partially immune to Freezing and, thanks to the Warm Light of Life effect, will convert healing that exceeds his Max HP to an HP Shield. While Sherbet Cookie is using his skill, he will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. 
  • Frost Shards DMG: 39.3% per Shard
  • Frost Additional DMG: 49.2% (Cookies), 15.0% (Others) per Shard
  • Frost: ATK SPD -5.0%, Freezing DMG +50.0% (capped at 350%) for 16 sec
  • Debuff Resist Bypass: bypasses 30.0% of Debuff Resist for 16 sec; stacks up to x1
  • Freezing: freezes the target for 1 sec with 8.0% chance; the chance is increased by 2.0% per stack of Frost
  • Freezing DMG: 42.2% of ATK
  • Frost Resistance: Sherbet Cookie gets -50.0% to Freezing DMG and duration
  • Warm Light of Life: 55.0% of Healing exceeding Max HP is converted to HP Shield for 5 sec (capacity is capped at 30.0% of Max HP)

The best Sherbet Cookie Toppings

best attack toppings for sherbet cookie

There are a few ways to go about building Sherbet Cookie, but I personally prefer going for a full ATK set of Toppings:

  • 5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory) 

Best Topping Tart

The best Topping Tart for Sherbet Cookie is the Searing Raspberry Tart.

Sherbet Cookie's best Beascuit setup

best tainted beascuit for sherbet cookie

For Sherbet Cookie, I went for a Tainted Frozen Light Beascuit, since that one comes with a 20% Ice DMG stat. You can go for any other Beascuit that grants DMG Resist Bypass or Ice DMG, or a mix of the two.

  • Ice DMG
  • DMG Resist Bypass
  • ATK

The best Ice team for Sherbet Cookie

You can make a pretty nice Ice team for Sherbet Cookie, with the following members:

Don't forget to check the meta in our CRK tier list, and redeem the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes!

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.