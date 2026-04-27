Cookie Run Kingdom: Cotton Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Soft and fluffy sheep AND powerful healing? Cotton Cookie's the real deal, and our guide on the best Toppings and Beascuits can help you make the most of it.

Cotton Cookie needs a lot of Cooldown in her build

She works really well in some stages, and can heal the team continuously

Cotton Cookie has a very heartwarming story featuring Sherbet Cookie

Although she is not the famous Doughael, Cotton Cookie is a solid pick for much of the RPG's content. She can provide healing and can summon a sheep that can also deal some damage (although not a lot).

She is a seemingly simple cookie when looking at her kit, but she can be quite powerful with the right setup. Her heals are not meant for the Arena (she is not that strong), but they can keep up in the story mode and various Boss Rush stages.

Today, we'll focus on the best Toppings for Cotton Cookie, and pick a solid Beascuit for her.

About Cotton Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

A Warm Light While Cotton Cookie's lantern shines, the warm light will periodically restore the allies' HP and increase the summoned creatures' ATK. Additionally, Cotton Cookie summons sheep that will charge at the enemies, dealing area damage and stunning them. The summoned sheep will fight alongside the Cookies for a certain time. While Cotton Cookie is using her skill, she will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. Healing: 14.2% of ATK every 1.0 sec for 9.0 sec

Summoned Creatures' ATK: +75.0% while the lantern is lit

Sheep Herd: 124.5% of the Cookie's ATK, 157.8% of DEF, 111.4% of HP

Sheep Charge DMG: 150.0%

Sheep Stampede: Stun for 1.0 sec

The best Cotton Cookie Toppings

Cotton Cookie is acookie, positioned in theShe is ancookie, and you can obtain her from the gacha or farm her Soulstones from theand. Her Soulcores can be farmed in

To build Cotton Cookie, you need to focus mainly on Cooldown. You can achieve that with a full set of CD toppings:

5x Frosted Crystal Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory) 5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Cotton Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Cotton Cookie is the

In terms of Beascuit, there are two ways you can go about it. If you feel like she dies a lot, you should go for a full DMG Resist Beascuit - otherwise, a solid Legendary Hearty Beascuit with 4x Cooldown works perfectly. I went for the latter.

Cooldown

DMG Resist

Cotton Cookie is not a meta pick for the Arena, and she is not used that widely today. She is strong, but since there are other more "meta" picks (like Sugar Swan Cookie or Millennial Tree Cookie), you will mainly end up using her for Boss Rush. Since she is a summoner (she can summon up to 3 Cream Cotton Sheep), there are still some teams that feature her.

That said, if you want to see how she ranks against the others, our Cookie Run Kingdom tier list is the perfect place to start.