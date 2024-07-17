Cookie Run Kingdom Town Square Vault password

In Town Square, everyone can enjoy a bunch of events that are available for a limited time, including the Vault! Each and every day, a new password is available, and players can work together to decipher it.

If you've been around for the first run of the Vault and Town Square, you're probably familiar with it. If not, I'll walk you through everything you need to know about it!

I play on the Pure Vanilla server, so that will be the first code I can provide every day - however, if you play on any of the other servers, feel free to let us know the daily password on it, so we can update this guide right away!

Today's Vault password

17 July 2024 password:

Pure Vanilla server : 4307

: 4307 Holliberry server :4299

:4299 Dark Cacao server: 5*

Are you curious about the best Dark Cacao Cookie toppings? Or maybe you want to know more about your Mystic Flour Cookie? We've got guides for them and many more.

How to find the Vault code in Cookie Run Kingdom

The Vault code (or password) will appear as a note in Town Square during the event times. You can only see one of the numbers at a time, in this format:(it could appear as *3**) or anything like that.

You can switch channels to find the other notes because the password is hidden somewhere in there. Just hop channels a few times, and find the numbers you're missing, and then you will have the password.

The chat function is also helpful, since players are usually looking for it as well, or they can help you in the chat if they already know it.

Important to know: you can only redeem the vault code once per day, and the code is the same for the entire day!

When is the Vault event running?

The event is only available during a small window of time, as follows:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday:

2:00 – 4:00 (GMT +9)

6:00 – 8:00 (GMT +9)

10:00 – 12:00 (GMT +9)

14:00 – 16:00 (GMT +9)

18:00 – 20:00 (GMT +9)

22:00 – 00:00 (GMT +9)

Saturday, Sunday:

1:00 – 3:00 (GMT +9)

7:00 – 9:00 (GMT +9)

13:00 – 15:00 (GMT +9)

19:00 – 21:00 (GMT +9)

because that's when the Town Cleanup event is running - that's another special event available only in Town Square.