Menu
How Tos

Cookie Run Kingdom: Pom-pom Dough Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Let our Pom-pom Dough Cookie Toppings guide show you how you can maximise your debuffs like a pro.

Cookie Run Kingdom: Pom-pom Dough Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
  • Pom-pom Dough Cookie is a support that relies on inflicting heavy debuffs.
  • She works well alongside Mold Dough Cookie and Venom Dough Cookie.
  • You want to give her as much Cooldown and Poison DMG as possible.

With a unique and quite adorable design, Pom-pom Dough Cookie is the latest addition to the crew, and a welcome one too. She is part of the "filler" cookies (a.k.a. the ones you get after one major super-duper cookie has been released, like Dark Enchantress Cookie), but her kit is fairly good - for an Epic cookie.

She can deal instances of poison and chaos damage, while at the same time debuffing enemies. She is ideally deployed alongside Mold Dough Cookie and Venom Dough Cookie, forming the Dough Trio. 

Let's check out the best Pom-pom Dough Cookie Toppings! 

story of pompom dough cookie in crk

About Pom-pom Dough Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Pom-pom Dough Cookie is a Support cookie, positioned in the Middle line. She's an Epic cookie, which you can only obtain from the gacha at the time of her release. 

Skill:

Pom-pom Spores! pompom spores skill icon
After spinning the Pom-pom Spore with all her might, she hurls it at the enemies, inflicting the Fungal Spores debuff. The spore splits for a certain period of time before exploding, inflicting Poison on enemies. Poisoned enemies suffer from increased Poison damage. Once per battle, when her HP falls below a certain level, Pom-pom Dough Cookie uses the Pom-Pom Escape ability, allowing her to speedily retreat to safety. Pom-pom Dough Cookie will gain Dragontongue Brand at given intervals. If Pom-pom Dough Cookie enters the battle with Mold Dough Cookie and Venom Dough Cookie, it will trigger the Dough Trio effect.
  • Division Blast DMG: x3 hits, each hit dealing 22.5% of ATK
  • Division Blast Poison: Deals 43.2% DMG every 1.0 sec for 10.0 sec
  • Fungal Spores: Amplify Debuff +60.0%, DEF -50.0%, CRIT DMG +65.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1
  • Poison Effect DMG: +10.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1
  • Pom-pom Escape: Triggers when Pom-pom Dough Cookie's HP falls to 15.0%: restores 50.0% of Max HP and reduces all skill Cooldown by 5.0 sec
  • Dragontongue Brand DMG: 8.0% of current HP, Cooldown -1.0 sec: triggers every 12.0 sec
Dough Trio
  • Triggers Dragontongue Power instead of Dragontongue Brand
  • Dragontongue Power: Current HP -5.0%, Cooldown -2.0 sec: triggers every 12.0 sec
Tendrils of Chaos: Enemies hit by skill receive Chaos-type DMG +7.0% and DEF Reduction 10.0% for 10.0 sec

The best Pom-pom Dough Cookie Toppings

mix of resonant and regular cooldown toppings for pompom dough cookie

Hands-down, the best toppings for Pom-pom Dough Cookie are the Cooldown ones. You can go for regular ones or Resonant ones, but there isn't much difference. You can just give her whatever Cooldown toppings you have left.

  • Resonant: 5x Looming Dark Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK, HP or DEF
  • Normal: 5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK, HP or DEF

Best Topping Tart

The best Topping Tart you can give her is the matching Swift Chocolate Tart.

Pom-pom Dough Cookie's best Beascuit setup

legendary beascuit for pompom dough cookie with poison dmg attack and cooldown

For my Pom-pom Dough Cookie, I opted for a mix of Cooldown and Poison DMG. The Beascuit I went for is a Legendary Poisonous Hearty Beacuit, which has a lot of Cooldown (for additional stacks of debuffs) and some Poison DMG + ATK. Ideally, you can go for full Poison DMG or full Cooldown, but don't spend too many resources.

  • Cooldown
  • Poison DMG 
  • (optional) ATK
  • (optional) Amplify Buff

The Dough Trio

The Dough Trio, as I mentioned at the start, is the trio made up of:

These will grant the team additional buffs, which can be useful at times. It's not a top-tier combo, though, so use it only in PvE.

If you're all done with our guide on the best Pom-pom Dough Cookie Toppings, how about grabbing these extra resources from our Cookie Run Kingdom codes?

Cookie Run: Kingdom icon
Download now!
Cookie Run: Kingdom
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.