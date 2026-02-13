Cookie Run Kingdom: Pom-pom Dough Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Let our Pom-pom Dough Cookie Toppings guide show you how you can maximise your debuffs like a pro.

Pom-pom Dough Cookie is a support that relies on inflicting heavy debuffs.

She works well alongside Mold Dough Cookie and Venom Dough Cookie.

You want to give her as much Cooldown and Poison DMG as possible.

With a unique and quite adorable design, Pom-pom Dough Cookie is the latest addition to the crew, and a welcome one too. She is part of the "filler" cookies (a.k.a. the ones you get after one major super-duper cookie has been released, like Dark Enchantress Cookie), but her kit is fairly good - for an Epic cookie.

She can deal instances of poison and chaos damage, while at the same time debuffing enemies. She is ideally deployed alongside Mold Dough Cookie and Venom Dough Cookie, forming the Dough Trio.

Let's check out the best Pom-pom Dough Cookie Toppings!

About Pom-pom Dough Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Pom-pom Spores! After spinning the Pom-pom Spore with all her might, she hurls it at the enemies, inflicting the Fungal Spores debuff. The spore splits for a certain period of time before exploding, inflicting Poison on enemies. Poisoned enemies suffer from increased Poison damage. Once per battle, when her HP falls below a certain level, Pom-pom Dough Cookie uses the Pom-Pom Escape ability, allowing her to speedily retreat to safety. Pom-pom Dough Cookie will gain Dragontongue Brand at given intervals. If Pom-pom Dough Cookie enters the battle with Mold Dough Cookie and Venom Dough Cookie, it will trigger the Dough Trio effect. Division Blast DMG: x3 hits, each hit dealing 22.5% of ATK

Division Blast Poison: Deals 43.2% DMG every 1.0 sec for 10.0 sec

Fungal Spores: Amplify Debuff +60.0%, DEF -50.0%, CRIT DMG +65.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1

Poison Effect DMG: +10.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1

Pom-pom Escape: Triggers when Pom-pom Dough Cookie's HP falls to 15.0%: restores 50.0% of Max HP and reduces all skill Cooldown by 5.0 sec

Dragontongue Brand DMG: 8.0% of current HP, Cooldown -1.0 sec: triggers every 12.0 sec Dough Trio Triggers Dragontongue Power instead of Dragontongue Brand

Dragontongue Power: Current HP -5.0%, Cooldown -2.0 sec: triggers every 12.0 sec Tendrils of Chaos: Enemies hit by skill receive Chaos-type DMG +7.0% and DEF Reduction 10.0% for 10.0 sec

The best Pom-pom Dough Cookie Toppings

Pom-pom Dough Cookie is acookie, positioned in theShe's ancookie, which you can only obtain from the gacha at the time of her release.

Hands-down, the best toppings for Pom-pom Dough Cookie are the Cooldown ones. You can go for regular ones or Resonant ones, but there isn't much difference. You can just give her whatever Cooldown toppings you have left.

Resonant: 5x Looming Dark Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK, HP or DEF

with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK, HP or DEF Normal: 5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK, HP or DEF

Best Topping Tart

Pom-pom Dough Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart you can give her is the matching

For my Pom-pom Dough Cookie, I opted for a mix of Cooldown and Poison DMG. The Beascuit I went for is a Legendary Poisonous Hearty Beacuit, which has a lot of Cooldown (for additional stacks of debuffs) and some Poison DMG + ATK. Ideally, you can go for full Poison DMG or full Cooldown, but don't spend too many resources.

Cooldown

Poison DMG

(optional) ATK

(optional) Amplify Buff

The Dough Trio

The Dough Trio, as I mentioned at the start, is the trio made up of:

These will grant the team additional buffs, which can be useful at times. It's not a top-tier combo, though, so use it only in PvE.

If you're all done with our guide on the best Pom-pom Dough Cookie Toppings, how about grabbing these extra resources from our Cookie Run Kingdom codes?