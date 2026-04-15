How to get the Saja Boys from KPop Demon Hunters in Cookie Run Kingdom

Jinu, Mystery and the boys are all in Cookie Run Kingdom now, and we'll walk you through how you can get them.

Saja Boys are the "antagonists" in KPop Demon Hunters, and if you know a thing or two about them, you'll know they're also available in Cookie Run: Kingdom now! Today's article will cover how you can acquire them, so if you also want to get your hands on Jinu or Mystery (or one of the others), then let me explain everything you need to know.

Who are the Saja Boys in CRK?

The Saja Boys are 5 Guest cookies, which are part of the K-pop group that opposes HUNTR/X. You can acquire them all for free, if you're lucky, but as is the case with most Guest cookies, they cannot be played.

Unlike Zoey, Mira and Rumi, the 5 Saja Boys are only going to appear as cookies roaming in your kingdom, and give you their profile picture to use. That's about it. They cannot be added to any team.

All Saja Boys Cookies

Jinu Cookie

Abby Cookie

Mystery Cookie

Baby Cookie

Romance Cookie

How to get the Saja Boys in Cookie Run Kingdom?

You can obtain all 5 cookies from theevent under the Events tab. Their gacha is located there, and it costs 100 Pride Light Sticks to pull once. You can select one of the sodas to open for 100 Pride Light Sticks, or open all 5 of them for 500 Pride Light Sticks.

I suggest you open 5x whenever you can. In the rare case you might get a Saja Boys cookie from a soda can you didn't open, you can't do anything about it, and it'll just get skipped.

This is something you can work with, so even if you decide to pull for them one by one, you can still guarantee at least one in 50 pulls.

How to get more Pride Light Sticks?

There are a few ways to get more Pride Light Sticks, but the main way of obtaining them is by checking the events. There's no set way, like it is the case with the Hunters Light Sticks, so you will have a lot of missions to go through.

You can also refill them daily by watching an ad or spending Crystals. This is something you should consider, because it'll help you get to 100 pulls sooner.

Once you're at 100 pulls, you will get the Soda Pop Can Stage landmark, which is extremely useful to your kingdom, since it gives you additional resources.