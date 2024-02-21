Best Games

Top 7 games like Cookie Run: Kingdom

By Sumant Meena
|
iOS + Android
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
If you ever get bored of Cookie Run: Kingdom and are looking for similar games that you can play on mobile, then this list will be a real revelation

Updated on: February 21st, 2024 by Jupiter Hadley - re-checked the list

Cookie Run: Kingdom is the eighth entry in the Cookie Run series that was released in 2021. It's the sequel to Cookie Run: OverBreak, and, unlike other titles in the series, it features real-time combat and city-building with various unique cookies and a customisable kingdom.

Similar articles:

Since its release, this city-building gacha RPG has gained much popularity. And if you are also enjoying it, check out our Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes to get your hands on in-game freebies.

But if you are bored of Cookie Run: Kingdom or, for any other reason, are looking for an alternative. We’ve got you covered. In this article, we have listed not just one or two but 7 games like Cookie Run: Kingdom for you to try.

1
Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Publisher: Lilith Games
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Strategy
Find out more about Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade doesn't have cute cookies that you could eat up, but it's a strategic gacha game where you need to choose and build up a historical civilization, creating your own empire. There are a lot of battles that you can take on, as well as exploration through a massive map. If you are looking for a more realistic, real time strategy game that is full of clans to build, you will enjoy this one!

2
Arknights

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: RPG, Strategy
Find out more about Arknights
Arknights

If you enjoy the battle aspects of Cookie Run, then Arknights is a good choice for you. It's an RPG tower defence. Even though the gameplay is quite different, the RPG-style character progression and base building are just like Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Arknights is set on the post-apocalyptic future planet 'Terra' where you play as a doctor searching for a cure to a deadly disease. You get access to different Operators and resources that you must collect from the many stages you can unlock and gain access to new mechanics.

You can download and enjoy Arknights through Google Play or the App Store.

3
AdVenture Capitalist!

Publisher: Kongregate
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Casual, Simulation
Find out more about AdVenture Capitalist!
AdVenture Capitalist!

Like Cookie Run: Kingdom, Adventure Capitalist is amongst my favourites. As the name implies, you play as a Capitalist, investing money with the aim of making more. Though the gameplay is quite different, just like in Cookie Run, you have to make many tactical decisions.

The Earth, Moon and Mars are three places featured in the game. You start on planet Earth with a lemonade stand and have to make money and grow your way to new planets and explore new worlds and ventures.

You can download Adventure Capitalist on your mobile through Google Play or the App Store.

4
Cookie Run: OvenBreak

Publisher: Devsisters
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Endless running
Find out more about Cookie Run: OvenBreak
Cookie Run: OvenBreak

When looking for a Cookie Run: Kingdom alternative, how could we not mention another game from the series? Cookie Run: Ovenbreak is the sequel to Cookie Run (2009) and is an endless runner where cookies break out and try to escape the kitchen. It is free to play and is available on both Android and iOS.

Along with the cookies, Cookie Run: Ovenbreak also includes treasures and pets. There are also many game modes - such as Breakout mode, cookie trials, trophy race, champions league and trophy race - that keep you engaged.

5
Dungeon Village

Developer: Kairosoft
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Strategy
Find out more about Dungeon Village
Dungeon Village

If you enjoy Cookie Run: Kingdom's battling and resources management elements and happen to be a classic RPG fan, Dungeon Village is a perfect fit for you. Dungeon Village features a fantasy world filled with adventures. It's an RPG where you have to build and grow your town. Your land is next to a dangerous dungeon filled with rewards, so adventurers come to your town to fight through it in search of loot. You take this opportunity and set up a business that includes training facilities and resting areas.

Unfortunately, unlike other games on this list, Dungeon Village is a premium game. You can purchase it through Google Play or the App Store for $5.99.

6
Disney Heroes: Battle Mode

Publisher: PerBlue
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: RPG
Find out more about Disney Heroes: Battle Mode
Disney Heroes: Battle Mode

Disney Heroes: Battle Mode is a game that no Disneyphile should miss. If you love the cute visuals of Cookie Run: Kingdom, then you will appreciate the same in Disney Heroes. The game features many popular Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Captain Jack Sparrow, Aladdin, Buzz Lightyear and many more. In Disney Heroes: Battle Mode, you must collect these heroes, form a team and fight against evil. It also features a PvP mode which makes it quite an interesting choice. You can get Disney Heroes: Battle Mode through Google Play or the App Store.

7
Cat Quest II

Developer: The Gentlebros
Available on: iOS + Apple Arcade
Genre: RPG
Find out more about Cat Quest II
Cat Quest II

Cat Quest II doesn't follow quite the same formula as the other games on this list, but if you like Cookie Run: Kingdom, you will likely enjoy this game! You get to play as cat warriors, going forth in an action-RPG fantastic game full of more cats, dogs, and lots of discovery. You will be exploring your kingdom, fighting other enemies, and working your way through the world. Cat Quest II feels more hands on than other games on this list, and puts you further into the action.

