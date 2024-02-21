Top 7 games like Cookie Run: Kingdom

If you ever get bored of Cookie Run: Kingdom and are looking for similar games that you can play on mobile, then this list will be a real revelation

Updated on: February 21st, 2024 by Jupiter Hadley - re-checked the list

Cookie Run: Kingdom is the eighth entry in the Cookie Run series that was released in 2021. It's the sequel to Cookie Run: OverBreak, and, unlike other titles in the series, it features real-time combat and city-building with various unique cookies and a customisable kingdom.

Since its release, this city-building gacha RPG has gained much popularity. And if you are also enjoying it, check out our Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes to get your hands on in-game freebies.

But if you are bored of Cookie Run: Kingdom or, for any other reason, are looking for an alternative. We’ve got you covered. In this article, we have listed not just one or two but 7 games like Cookie Run: Kingdom for you to try.