Top 5 mobile games like Among Us

Town of Salem has a bunch of different character classes and roles for you and your friends to be assigned before the game really begins. There are serial killers among us, killing people during the night and trying not to get caught. Along with the killers, players are assigned a role with different goals that need to be met - and with 33 different roles, it’s not going to feel repetitive during your time with the Town of Salem. The game works in phases with Night first, where people can use their abilities to kill and try to find clues on who killed, a Day phase where everyone can talk at town hall and decide who is on trail, Defense where you can plead your case if you are on trial and Judgment, where everyone else decides your fate. It’s an in-depth game.