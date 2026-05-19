Gambonanza beginner's guide - 7 tips for getting started with this chess-themed Balatro-like

Want to skip the confusion? Check out our Gambonanza beginner's guide for getting started to keep the frustration at bay.

Gambonanza is a new chess-themed roguelike inspired by Balatro

There's a lot to digest here; fortunately, we've already done much of the legwork

Read on to find out my personal top tips for getting started!

Ahhh, Gambonanza. A Balatro-like by any other name would be just as sweet. But as you've probably seen in my review, this grinds my gears as much as it excites me. However, in the time that I've put in, I think I'm starting to 'get' what Gambonanza is all about. And, if you're interested, hopefully I'll be able to spare you some of the early frustration that I suffered.

Gambonanza is a complex twist on the roguelike deckbuilder genre. But instead of poker or card battles, you're playing chess, with the ability to use special 'Gambits' taking the place of Jokers, and the addition of Tiles that change certain spaces on the board with special effects.

It can be a complicated and often mystifying experience, even to those experienced with chess. And if you're a total newbie, you'll feel even more confused. But all is not lost, so read on and find out some of the top tips & tricks that I've come up with to help you out!

Gambonanza beginner's guide

Now, I'll preface this only by saying that I'm no expert, but I've managed to get a good ways in, so I think I can safely let you know where I found some pitfalls and what I did to adapt to them as a beginner, not to mention explaining some key chess concepts along the way. And as always, just because I suggest these doesn't mean they'll work for you, so don't be afraid to experiment (especially with the Gambits and Tiles portion).

So, without further ado, let's get into it...