How to Beat Stage 17-30 in Cookie Run: Kingdom

What do you do when one such enemy is the rich and ruthless ruler of a city made entirely out of gold? That's exactly what we will explore in this article, as we share some teams on how to beat Stage 17-30!

If you're eager to learn how to defeat the Ruler of the Golden City and pass stage 17-30 in Cookie Run: Kingdom, then you're in the right place. In this guide, you will learn how to assemble a proper team to survive and then continue your journey.

Getting past the Ruler of the Golden City (a.k.a. Golden Cheese Cookie) is quite a feat, especially if you're relatively new and don't have all of the best Cookies upgraded. However, it's not all without hope. If you have just a few Cookies maxed out, or even above 1 star, you might be able to pull it off.

The boss for this stage is fairly strong, and while the power recommendation for the Story Mode is 867600, that's still fairly high for a new player. Even if you happen to have more than that, sometimes you may fail.

The Best Teams & Cookies for beating the Ruler of the Golden City

There are a few strategies to beat this stage. I will share a few methods below that will hopefully help you pass this stage, so if you have any of these Cookies, make sure to use them.