Construction Simulator 4 is coming to mobile in May

Construction Simulator 4 is the latest entry in the long-running franchise

First released in 2015, the series lets you live out your construction fantasies

And it's now coming to mobile, for iOS and Android!

Construction Simulator 4, the latest entry in the long-running Construction Simulator franchise, has been announced. Releasing in May 2024, this entry is coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile. Yes, you'll be able to live out your fantasy of working on a construction site for iOS, and Android! Courtesy of German studio Independent Arts Software, you'll be able to play Construction Simulator 4 in the palm of your hand.

Construction Simulator is precisely what it says on the tin, in this heavy machine simulator you'll drive construction vehicles from a variety of real-world manufacturers and accomplish various jobs, from building houses to roads. At your disposal will be construction vehicles from Bobcat, Bell, Atlas, Caterpillar and more. Not only that, but you'll be able to explore and build in a vast, accurately modelled landscape inspired by the verdant vistas of Canada.

Admittedly this isn't the first time Construction Simulator has come to mobile; starting with Construction Simulator 2, the game has been available on iOS and Android in previous iterations. However, it's still interesting to note that Astragon, the publishers behind Construction Simulator, seem to value the mobile platform. And if you're sceptical about the stereotypical German 'simulator' genre, then heavy construction vehicles and digging equipment probably won't change your mind.

Hopefully, Construction Simulator 4 continues to push the series forward, especially as Construction Simulator 2 didn't dazzle us at the time of release.

