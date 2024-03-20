Battle demons with a boomerang in Boomerang RPG: Watch out, Dude!

Collect and upgrade your boomerangs and save your world.

The sequel to the quirky game Missile Dude RPG, Boomerang RPG: Watch out, Dude!, is now available on the App Store and Google Play. From Super Planet, Boomerang RPG takes place long ago in a world infested with demons. In this dark and hopeless world, a baby named Dude is born. Young Dude held out his hand and grabbed a boomerang, and thus began the legend of Boomerang Dude.

In Boomerang RPG: Watch out, Dude! you'll battle demons using one of the most dependable weapons of all time, the mighty boomerang. Train Dude to enhance his stats and collect and upgrade new boomerangs. You’ll add magical abilities to your boomerangs and work with other great Dudes to vanquish the demons invading your home.

The game features multiple modes, including Bounty Mission and Titanium Golem Dungeon. Additionally, you can defeat the most wanted demon and protect the blacksmith, Dongdong, in an Escort Mission to gain epic rewards.

You can also increase Boomerang Dude’s power by dressing him up in various costumes, such as the Parasite Demon, Flower on the Head, and Sunny Side Up outfits. These costumes may look absurd, but they also increase Dude’s stats.

Boomerang RPG: Watch out, Dude! is hosting a 7-Day Attendance Event to celebrate the game’s official launch. Through the event, you will have the chance to nab the limited-edition Plunger hat costume. You’ll also be able to nab rewards like Ability Tickets x10, Titanium x9,000 and Boomerang Blueprints x400.

As you play, you can meet new companions who will aid Dude in fending off the demon invasion. Gather all four companions and enjoy familiarizing yourself with their various personalities. Level up your companions to enhance their strength, which will, in turn, enhance your entire party.

Boomerang RPG: Watch Out Dude! is now available for Android and iOS. To learn more about the game, check out developer Super Planet's website or follow it on YouTube or X (Twitter).