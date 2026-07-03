ColorSweeper sees Com2uS take a crack at the puzzle genre, out now

ColorSweeper is the new release published by Com2uS and developed by Arrkka

A mixture of Minesweeper and Nonograms, it sees you deduct the colour of each cell on a board

Form images and use the clues to avoid making wild guesses in this vibrant puzzler

As a developer and publisher, Com2uS have tackled many different genres over the years. But to my knowledge, one that they don't often look at is puzzlers. However, that's changed with the launch of their most recent game, the brain-teasing puzzler developed by Arrrkka named ColorSweeper!

In case you hadn't guessed from the name, ColorSweeper, which is now available on iOS and Android, combines the logical deduction of Minesweeper with the picture-building of Nonograms. You have to guess the correct colour for each cell, gradually forming a full picture as you go.

Picture this

Of course, Colorsweeper does have some differences. For one, it offers more abstract puzzles to solve so that you'll find yourself needing to make use of logic more than educated guesses to finish the picture. You'll also have limited guesses, fitting the Minesweeper inspiration. However, one aspect that Arrkka have been eager to highlight is the intuitive nature of the puzzles, that mean you'll use the clues in place rather than just making wild guesses.

It's a fascinating little twist on two familiar entries in the genre, and one I can definitely see being a success. I don't know why they used so much AI for the adverts (especially considering the Korean ones feature some nice animation), considering the gameplay of ColorSweeper speaks for itself, however.

But if you were put off by those adverts, it should soothe your worries to see that ColorSweeper does have more under the hood to offer. And if this is any indication of what kind of puzzlers Com2uS may bring to the table in the future, it's well worth keeping an eye on.

In the meantime, if you want to hone your skills further, then there're plenty of options out there you can have a go at. Just take a look at our list of the best puzzlers on Android for some of our top picks!