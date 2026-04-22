Pepp Heroes: Relic Quest is Com2uS' latest game to release in soft launch

Pepp Heroes: Relic Quest is now in soft launch for Android in the US and the Philippines

It's the newest release from Com2uS with a vast roster of characters to recruit

Build your personal hero and take them into battle, accompanied by their party

Com2uS are a developer with quite the pedigree on mobile and some real hits under their belt. So it's always worth sitting up and paying attention when they're set to release something new. Which is exactly the case with Pepp Heroes: Relic Quest, that's just hit soft-launch in the US and the Philippines!

If you're a frequent reader of the site (and why wouldn't you be?), you'll already know of Pepp Heroes from our previous coverage. But for those who don't, this 2.5D collectable RPG sees you recruiting a squad of adventurers to accompany your hero into battle as you explore the world, loot treasure and grow stronger.

So far, so normal. But this being Com2uS, there's plenty of polish to an otherwise quite familiar concept on display here. You'll have a roster of 50 heroes to bring to the table, while your personal adventurer gets to pick from a combination of four classes and eight jobs, depending on their inclination.

It's hero time

Com2uS are also careful to sweeten the deal for this soft launch with the inclusion of new special events to bring players in. In the Start of the Adventure event, you'll be able to boost the hero Karbel up to nine stars, while a check-in event grants some special rewards for a further boost.

Pepp Heroes: Relic Quest is shaping up to be a worthwhile addition to the mobile world. But it may suffer from being a little too similar to what we've seen so far. Yet that familiar Com2uS polish may help it along!

In the meantime, if you're looking for more top picks on our end for exciting new releases, why not take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android for something to tide you over ahead of Pepp Heroes' launch?