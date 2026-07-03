Alphadia F is the newest upcoming JRPG from Kemco and Exe-Create, now in pre-registration

Kemco are set to publish another new JRPG from developer EXE-Create

Alphadia F sees you pursuing six mysterious crystals that have fallen to earth and caused chaos

Use the signature Energi system for power-ups, meet and recruit a vast cast of characters, and save the world!

For JRPG fans, it'll always be exciting to see the name Kemco pop up on the site. This publisher has brought innumerable entries in the genre to mobile, including many in EXE-Create's Alphadia series. Now the latest entry, Alphadia F, has just hit pre-registration on iOS and Android!

Set in the world of Valhalard, you play as a group of heroes tasked with investigating six strange crystals that have rained down on the planet and broken the fragile peace between its four great nations. Along the way, you'll gather a party of allies and encounter all manner of scary beasties in your quest to save the world.

Limit break

Yes, it's as standard as you can get for a JRPG set-up, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. And like many series in the genre, Alphadia has its own distinctive selling point to stand out from the crowd. The Energi system allows you to build up to unleash devastating Break Skills, while also gaining large temporary stat boosts and unlocking entirely exclusive abilities.

Not only that, but Alphadia F also sees the inclusion of the ever-trendy food-based upgrade. As you travel the world of Valhalard, you'll come across ingredients and recipes, allowing you to experiment and discover new dishes that offer stat boosts and other power-ups.

Again, it may all blend into one another if you're not a fan of the genre. But for you JRPG enthusiasts out there, Alphadia F offers more of the familiar fun with its own twists on the genre, so keep an eye out for it when it launches next month!

In the meantime, if you fancy honing your skills with some other examples of the genre, why not take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our favourite picks you can play right now!