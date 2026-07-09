ColorSweeper proves how satisfying animation can elevate a puzzler

The beauty of a puzzler is in a delicate mixture of simplicity and smart progression. In other words, a straightforward rule set that slowly becomes more complex as your brain adapts to its logic. But even with a solid skeleton like this, you need a little extra for people to stick around. Something that ColorSweeper aptly proves.

As you've likely assumed from the name, it's based on the classic Minesweeper. And despite that being available on every Windows 98 PC, I never bothered with it for more than five minutes. Why? Well, it had absolutely no style whatsoever. I was supposed to be locating explosive mines. And what happened when I accidentally stepped on one? Nothing really. The little smiley face became sad, and that was about it.

That's not to completely disrespect a decades-old game. It was a product of its time, after all. Still, it serves to prove what good animation choices and a sleek aesthetic can achieve. ColorSweeper oozes style. Quite literally. Rather than searching for mines, you're technically working in an art gallery, mucking around with paint. I say 'technically' since the premise doesn't matter besides explaining why we've switched bombs and flags for colours. Regardless, it gives ColorSweeper a lovely, minimalist look that's easy to digest.

Screenshots don't particularly do it justice. There, it's just colourful numbers on a grid. In motion, though, it's delightful. When you correctly guess a colour, the grid fills up in a slightly uneven pour that brings a sense of satisfaction that merely changing from white to red wouldn't achieve. And likewise, when you win, all of the squares leap up and spin around to revel in your shared victory. It's not overly complicated, but it doesn't need to be. It makes the grid feel tactile and alive, something that lesser puzzlers often overlook. Candy Crush is so popular because everything feels like it responds, and that's very much the case here too.

Style meets substance

All of these stellar vibes would go to waste if the gameplay wasn't very good, of course. Thankfully, it is. As I mentioned, it draws inspiration from Minesweeper, which is rock solid in this regard. However, rather than trying to locate mines and mark them, you want to fill the grid with various colours. To do so, you'll have to make use of the clues ColorSweeper provides you.

In its most basic form, this is a single number in a square that lets you know how many of the same colour are touching that particular spot (including diagonally, something that took me too long to realise). From there, you can slowly deduce which colours go where. To make things easier, you can mark squares with x's if you don't believe a specific colour would fit. It's a satisfying climb each time, scanning the squares and slowly piecing everything together before filling them up with a pop of colour.

It gets a little more complicated as you progress, too. Eventually, some squares will have a knight chess piece on them. As you've probably guessed, this means there's one square within that knight's 'L' shape that matches the same colour. It's a nice spin on the usual Minesweeper approach that keeps things interesting. I'm genuinely excited to find out what new rule it will introduce next.

Of course, the elephant painting in the art gallery is that these mechanics aren't exactly new. Chances are, if you've played any other Minesweeper-with-swag puzzler before, ColorSweeper won't blow your mind. However, if a minimalist art style with subtle yet lovely animation appeals to you, it makes for a chilled-out few hours.