Slots & Daggers sees you leaving things up to chance in this dark fantasy Balatro-like

Slots & Daggers is out now on iOS and Android for a dark fantasy Balatro-like

Spin the slot to get weapons, equipment and other gear

Take on strange, dark and oddly cute creatures in your roguelike battles

Ever since Balatro combined the roguelike with poker, it seems that many developers have tried their hand at coming up with a similar combination. And the RPG has been a favourite to try and put a twist on, as you can see with the newly released Slots & Daggers for iOS and Android!

Already releasing on Steam to rave reviews, Slots & Daggers combines a strange dark fantasy world with slot-machine style spins to acquire weapons, armour and equipment. Each battle you go into is as dependent on luck as your own ability, with small microgames to activate your weaponry and abilities.

Slotting in

I'd hesitate to even call Slots & Daggers a Balatro-like, since that can seem a little bit dismissive. And while it clearly draws inspiration from a similar vein, developer Friedemann has gone the extra mile to make something that stands on its own two feet.

In particular, it's the world of gritty, but strangely cute, fantasy that has been created for Slots & Daggers which really grabs me. That and the UI give a satisfyingly clunky, retro feeling to the whole game, something which I think will make it just as engaging as the surreal aesthetic of Balatro was.

I guess there'd be a conversation to be had about whether using gambling-style mechanics in games is really ethical. But I don't think I'm alone in thinking we can trust reasonable adults not to draw a direct parallel between something like Balatro or Slots & Daggers and real gambling, a conclusion the ESRB decided to make for some reason.

Still, there are plenty of other great games based on existing indie hits that you can have a go at on mobile. If you want some of our suggestions, then why not dig into our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors?