MoonDust: Cosmic Journey is an atmospheric sci-fi side-scroller with lush graphics

Head through the cosmos in the newly released MoonDust: Cosmic Journey

Enjoy both lush background visuals and challenging foreground gameplay

Explore different alien worlds, solve puzzles and complete levels

It's hard to really communicate the majesty and grandeur of outer space in gaming. I mean, there's only so many times you can stare in wonder at stars and nebulae before it all gets a bit samey. Fortunately, MoonDust: Cosmic Journey offers a truly visually attention-grabbing take on worlds of sci-fi and outer space!

Available now on iOS, MoonDust is described by the developer as an atmospheric sci-fi exploration game. What that means is you'll have basic side-scrolling action in the foreground as you pilot your ship and avoid obstacles while collecting different elements, as in the background a gorgeous vista of strange alien worlds goes by.

Spaced out

Of course, this background isn't entirely for show, as it'll also occasionally be interactive, and even if it's mostly for the sake of building atmosphere, it does make what'd otherwise be a simple side-scroller feel a lot grander in terms of setting.

I was particularly dazzled by the visuals, which use a clever mixture of effects to make a relatively low-poly world look that much more realistic and flashy. It certainly makes me wish that MoonDust was available on Android as well, but it isn't the first time a great new release has been released to just iOS players, sadly.

MoonDust: Cosmic Journey is a bit of an interesting new release, and one that seems to marry fairly straightforward gameplay with a truly visually stunning art style. With plenty of excitement to be had flying your way through such gorgeous vistas, it could well be worth giving it a look if you're eager for more space sim action on iOS.

In the meantime, if you're looking for more exciting releases on mobile, then you'll be glad to know we're the place to be for that! Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some of our favourite picks!