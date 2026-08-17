The Convergence is a dark fantasy auto-battler that uses an isometric perspective

The Convergence is an isometric dark fantasy auto-battler on iOS

Outfit your heroes and watch them duke it out against enemies

Take five different heroes across five different eras, with its own boss monster

As we head towards midday, there's an interesting little iOS auto-battler that's just crossed my desk. That's a genre I've often expressed confusion about the appeal of in the past, but if there's one that can justify why people like it, I reckon that The Convergence, out now on iOS, may just be that!

With its isometric perspective and dark fantasy world, it's easy to see that The Convergence may have taken some significant inspiration from the world of Diablo. In it, you equip your heroes and send them out, watching as they either succeed or fail based on your preparation.

Eras of heroes

The appeal in The Convergence lies not just in watching your heroes do battle, but also in the variety on offer here. There are five different heroes to pick from, and five different eras - each with their own boss monster - to do battle within.

You'll be able to either fight through the campaign, taking on each era in turn with their differing enemies and mechanics, as well as the final chapter where all the eras mix together into one chaotic melee.

I have mixed opinions on The Convergence, as while it has quite an arresting visual style, there's also more than a few hints of AI assets. This clashes quite a bit with some of the obviously handcrafted stuff that has all the retro appeal of things like RuneScape. So here's hoping that The Convergence looks into that, and we get a bit of a visual refresh.

But if you'd prefer to play something that has a little more of an emotional perspective, and a bit less hack 'n slash, then you're in luck. Check out our glowing review for the narrative adventure game A Space for the Unbound on iOS! See why this emotional journey got a nearly perfect score from Catherine.