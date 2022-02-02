Pirate Kings free spins - daily links

If you're looking for the latest Pirate Kings free spins, this is your one-stop shop for the newest daily links! Every single day we'll update this page with the latest codes, so if you want to check them out, make sure you visit us every day and claim your daily spins.

Plunder, attack, loot and destroy other players' islands to benefit your own - that's the goal of the game, and you can do that by spinning and earning tons of Coins. Sounds simple enough, but when you don't have a lot of Coins, these Pirate Kings free spinks links are guaranteed to come in handy!

Pirate Kings daily spins links

Either every single day or every two days a new link is available, and players who have a Facebook account can link it to the game in order to claim a bunch of additional free spins. It's as simple as that - if you have linked a Facebook account to your game account, you will automatically receive the free spins there.

How many islands are there in Pirate Kings?

How to get more free spins in Pirate Kings?

At the moment there are a total of 197 islands. That's quite a lot, considering the number of Coins you need to max out each one of them. You better get to spinning if you want to get to the latest island!Every day your spins will refill automatically. One spin refills every hour, and you can store up to 50 spins. Additionally, you can collect more Pirate Kings spins by watching ads, completing quests, or by simply upgrading your island and moving on to the next one! However, if you do have a Facebook account and you link it to the game, you should definitely claim the free rewards we link to on this page every day. It'll be worth it!

We'll update this article every day, so don't worry - check back often and make sure to keep your 3 shields active! Contrary to what many might say, the best defense is not always a strong offense. It can be as simple as having... a strong defense (all 3 shields)!

