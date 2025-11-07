Clash Royale calls upon your pig-squealing prowess so you can be immortalised forever

Hog callers welcome

If you're all done pledging your allegiance to the Skeleton Army, Clash Royale is once again doing something equally eccentric - this time by letting you squeal like a pig.

Yes, you now have a chance to live forever inside the multiplayer battler by becoming the squeal that brings the new Royal Hogs Evolution card to life. In particular, a global hog calling contest will run until November 15th so you can present your best squeal. The winner will be declared by hog caller Bill Yount, and if you happen to be the chosen one, then your squeal will be the spawn sound for the card.

Now, with Supercell announcing the unfortunate shutdown of Squad Busters next year, you might think the studio's barely trying to keep things afloat. But nothing can be farther from the truth, it seems, as we've got updates coming left and right, which also includes Brawl Stars crossing over with Stranger Things as well as the Alpha 2 phase for the studio's upcoming Boat Game. Mo.co is supposedly not getting shut down either, so suffice it to say Supercell's been busy.

In any case, if you're keen on letting your voice - or your squeal - be heard, you can register your best hog call on the official website. Or if you'd rather focus on lining up the best cards in your roster in preparation for all the pigs flying, then our Clash Royale tier list might just come in handy.

Regardless, Clash Royale is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as free-to-play with in-app purchases. The winner of the hog calling contest will be declared on November 22nd, so until then, why not have a look at our list of the best multiplayer games on Android for now to see if you can duke it out with others while waiting?