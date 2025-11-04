Mo.co is not being shuttered anytime soon according to Supercell

Insert Wolf of Wall Street clip here

Mo.co is not in danger of being canned anytime soon

That's according to new community announcements from the team

A major revamp is slated for early 2026

With the closure of Squad Busters, industry analysts have been aflutter. But then when are they not? 'What does this mean for Supercell?' they ask. However, for many players of Supercell's other most recent release, Mo.co, fret not, dear reader - because Mo.co isn't being closed anytime soon.

Which may come as a surprise to some. I admit, Mo.co has flown under my radar somewhat. And thinking about it, it does seem surprising that Squad Busters was what Supercell chose to axe after such an enormous advertising push.

But in a recent post on Twitter (still not calling it X), one of the key community management members of Mo.co turned the tables back on naysayers. They reiterated that Mo.co wasn't going anywhere anytime soon, and that the upcoming neo Mo.co revamp is not a make-or-break moment for it. Crucially, they also gave a general timeframe of early 2026 for the revamp.

A monster revival

It's certainly interesting to see this blunt a statement. And while Squad Busters is not named by, well, name, it is certainly addressed. For Mo.co to evade the guillotine but the comparatively content-rich Squad Busters to go down the tubes is certainly an unusual decision.

If I had to hazard a guess from my, well, not ivory throne but comfortable office chair, I might say this is all down to IP. Specifically, while Squad Busters packed all the existing Supercell hits into one, Mo.co is set to stand on its own with a cosmetic-only monetisation model, setting and gameplay.

Will that be enough to make it a hit? Or at least keep it going? Well, by the sounds of it, they've got every chance of doing so.

In the meantime, if you're one of the community enthusiasts out there for your own particular top game, then let us know because nominations are now open for the latest edition of the Pocket Gamer Awards!