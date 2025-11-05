Boat Game is Supercell’s next experiment currently entering its second alpha stage

Welcome to the triangle

This is a chaotic island adventure where you easily vaporise

Go solo or in teams, with the risk of your trust being broken

Expect a mix of PvP, PvE, and exploration

Supercell’s back with another mystery project - and this one’s got boats, monsters, and possibly trust issues. The studio just opened the Google Play page for Boat Game, a chaotic island adventure that first surfaced back in February before disappearing into the Bermuda Triangle of early reveals. Now it’s reemerged with an Alpha 2 build, a new look, and a whole lot of question marks.

Boat Game sees you wash up on the shores of a Triangle, a rather quaint tropical paradise filled with palm trees, ancient temples, and, well, vaporisation risks. You’re free to roam solo or team up with others, though the description wants you not to trust anyone, which is probably true.

From what Supercell’s teasing, Boat Game mixes exploration, PvE looting, and optional PvP mayhem, all wrapped in that tongue-in-cheek, sandbox chaos energy. Drink a Baddie Fizz and you go rogue, raid other players, and rack up bounties on your head. Or just sail around collecting Brain Bits to upgrade your Brain Tree, because sure, why not?

Alpha 2 promises freeform quests, new weapons and boats, improved performance, and portals that randomly appear across the map, because the last thing you need on a suspicious island is predictability. There’s also a Party Pass, cosmetics, and plenty of weird little touches that make this feel like Supercell’s most unhinged idea yet (and that’s saying something).

Boat Game’s popped up just days after Supercell announced the upcoming closure of Squad Busters, its short-lived hero brawler that couldn’t quite hit the live-service rhythm the studio hoped for. But, with Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars still going strong, I wouldn’t doubt their instincts just yet.

Boat Game is still in early testing, and it might be a while before it sails into full release, but if you’re into chaotic soft-launch experiments, check out our picks for the best soft launch games on mobile!