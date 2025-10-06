Clash Royale and the NHS Team up for a bone-chilling cause with the Skeleton Army Evolution

Pledge your bones to the Skeleton Army

Skeleton Army Evolution card introduced in partnership with the NHS

Campaign is fronted by actor William H. Macy

Earn a free badge by learning more about organ donation

Clash Royale’s latest Evolution card has quite literally risen from the grave, and this time, it’s bringing a real-world message with it. To mark the arrival of the Skeleton Army Evolution, Supercell has teamed up with ER legend William H. Macy and NHS Blood and Transplant in a campaign encouraging players to pledge their bones to the Skeleton Army. Yes, it’s wonderfully macabre, and surprisingly meaningful.

In a short, tongue-in-cheek video, Macy rallies Clash Royale fans to sign up as donors, bringing the series’ trademark humour to the NHS’s vital message about organ donation. You can earn a free badge by learning more about organ donation via the Clash Royale Store, available ahead of Halloween, the perfect time to celebrate both bones and bravery.

This partnership marks the first time NHS Blood and Transplant has joined forces with a video game, launching as the UK’s transplant waiting list reaches record highs, with over 8,000 people waiting for an organ, including more than 1,000 under 35. Research shared through the campaign shows that half of young adults haven’t registered a decision to become donors, with many admitting they’ve simply never thought about it.

For those after the actual Royale action, the Skeleton Army Evolution Draft runs from October 6th to 13th, followed by a Challenge from October 10th to 13th, offering a new Battle Banner and Emote. This time, General Gerry takes charge, his Skeletons turning invisible and indestructible in his presence but crumbling the moment he falls.