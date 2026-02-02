Clash Royale's halftime show to feature hit rapper Lil' Wayne to make up for 2025 Superbowl

Clash Royale will perk up New Orleans natives disappointed by last year's Super Bowl halftime show

Hit rapper and New Orleanian Lil' Wayne will debut an exclusive halftime show in-game

It'll feature his hit song A Milli and debuts early next month

You know, one effect of mobile becoming increasingly popular is that you get increasingly strange and unusual stories coming out of it. All of that to prep you for the fact that Lil' Wayne will be the featured artist at Clash Royale's halftime show.

Now, if you're like me, your thought process is as follows: "Wait, Lil' Wayne? A halftime show in a mobile game? Lil' Wayne?! Clash Royale?!" But there is method to the madness.

In last year's Super Bowl, which took place in New Orleans, fans were apparently expecting (and hoping) to see area native Lil' Wayne perform for the sporting event's iconic halftime show. Something which, obviously, did not come to pass.

So now, Clash Royale is making up for it with an exclusive in-game concert taking place on February 6th at 5 pm UK time.

Lil' but big

Younger readers will remember when Lil' Wayne was a constant feature on the radio and at school discos. And Clash Royale haven't skimped on getting a major performance from the artist, as he'll be performing his hit song A Milli from his back catalogue for fans.

While it may be a bit out of left field, it's undoubtedly an interesting way to bring in new players. Lil' Wayne is regarded as being a prolific rapper and one of the most influential artists in recent history. And to get him to perform a fan-favourite song is quite the coup for Supercell.

But anyway! This is Pocket Gamer, not The Needle Drop.