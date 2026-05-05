Clash Royale’s Rhino Life short film introduces Dark Prince’s wild new update

A fake sport about rhino riding somehow loops back into a new character

Clash Royale releases Rhino Life short film

Directed by Ty Evans, blending parkour with rhino riding

New Dark Prince Hero charges into battle with crowd control potential

At this point, I’ve stopped trying to predict what Clash Royale is going to do next with its marketing. Lil Wayne, NHS partnerships, that Furnace musical… and now an extreme sport built around rhinos. Somehow, it still circles back to the actual update every single time.

This one arrives in the form of a short film titled Rhino Life, directed by action sports filmmaker Ty Evans. It introduces rhino riding, a fictional sport that takes cues from Finland’s hobby horsing scene and pushes it further, combining it with parkour-style movement, trick lines, and a bit of street culture energy.

The film jumps between Helsinki and Los Angeles, following Alisa alongside a group of parkour athletes who treat the whole thing like it already exists. It begins close to the real hobby horsing scene, then drifts into something much more exaggerated without ever really stopping to explain itself.

Tricks like the Rhino Charge, Three Crown Line, and Prince Air sound ridiculous when you hear it, but the whole thing commits to the bit in a way that’s hard not to respect.

And yes, this does tie back to the actual update. The short film is essentially an introduction to the new Hero Dark Prince, who now rides into battle on a rhino. Mechanically, you’re looking at a charging unit that barrels into towers while the Dark Prince follows up with splash damage behind a shield, giving you a mix of pressure and crowd control in one slot.

That translates into a more direct way of forcing engagements. You’re not waiting around for the perfect setup. You drop Dark Prince, let the charge do its thing, and see what survives long enough to follow through.

If you’re trying to figure out where he actually lands, our Clash Royale tier list should give you a clearer idea before you start rebuilding decks around him.