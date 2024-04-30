Clash of Clans to immortalise Norwegian forward Erling Haaland as crossover character

The footballer plays for the national team and Manchester City

Famous Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland is the first real-life person to be immortalised as a character in Supercell's Clash of Clans, it has been announced. Haaland will be playable from Wednesday, May 1st, and come alongside a host of additions such as special troop characters and medal events.

Additionally, you'll get the chance to take on a version of Haaland's own in-game village, the Norwegian forward allegedly being quite the fan of Clash of Clans himself. As part of the football-themed event, Haaland's character will take the place of the Barbarian King.

While we're never quite sure how true the old epithet of a celebrity collaborator being a 'real fan' of the game is, it's undoubtedly an interesting event that Supercell and Haaland are putting on. In particular, fans will likely enjoy the opportunity to take on a famous celebrity's own real-life design for an in-game village. In addition, Haaland features in an exclusive animated trailer marking the crossover, which you can see above.

Given that this now sets a new precedent, we're especially interested in thinking about who else might feature as a collab character in future, now that real-world celebrities are on the cards. More importantly, are we going to get a glut of new football fans jumping into Clash of Clans? We'll just have to wait and see...

In addition, the event will come alongside a host of soccer (football, for us regular people) themed scenery and cosmetics for you to enjoy. The Haaland event will run from Wednesday, May 1st through to May 31st.

