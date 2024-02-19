Top 25 best word games for Android phones and tablets

Books aren't the only way to expand your vocabulary. These word games are not just going to help you become more eloquent, they are fun as well!

Updated on February 19th, 2024 - re-checked the list, and swapped one game. Updated by Jupiter Hadley.

A lot of people will claim that they don't like Android word games. Among the wider puzzle genre , it's very much an acquired taste.

Blame it on Christmas Scrabble marathons, dorky game shows, and the crossword section of your Dad's stuffed old newspaper. Or maybe it's simply down to the fact that your brain doesn't really do words as well as other things.

Whatever the reason, word games are rather a niche, especially compared to match-three puzzlers. But they really shouldn't be.

Alongside the usual scramble games, there's a rich and growing field of other titles that centre on words, but that doesn't feel like you're doing your homework.

We're talking about clever choose-your-own-adventures, casual party titles, and plenty of oddities that defy categorisation.

Have we missed out on one of your favourite word games for Android? Let us know in the comments below. Now click the big blue button and open the list!