Top 25 best word games for Android phones and tablets
Books aren't the only way to expand your vocabulary. These word games are not just going to help you become more eloquent, they are fun as well!
A lot of people will claim that they don't like Android word games. Among the wider puzzle genre, it's very much an acquired taste.
Blame it on Christmas Scrabble marathons, dorky game shows, and the crossword section of your Dad's stuffed old newspaper. Or maybe it's simply down to the fact that your brain doesn't really do words as well as other things.
Whatever the reason, word games are rather a niche, especially compared to match-three puzzlers. But they really shouldn't be.
Alongside the usual scramble games, there's a rich and growing field of other titles that centre on words, but that doesn't feel like you're doing your homework.
We're talking about clever choose-your-own-adventures, casual party titles, and plenty of oddities that defy categorisation.
Words of Wonders
Words of Wonders is a title where you have to basically connect letters and form various terms in order to unlock the next level.
Words of Wonders is a title where you have to basically connect letters and form various terms in order to unlock the next level.

You have a combination of crosswords where vocabulary and spelling skills can make or break the experience, but don't worry - there are also plenty of hints for you to pick up in case you get stuck. It's a brilliant title, and probably one of the best Android word games at the moment.
Wordle!
Wordle has you playing with words in a super engaging, catchy manner - so much so, it's become a viral game! Discover and play an amazing crosswords title where you have plenty of game modes that allow for creativity and fun, and even challenge your friends to join and beat you!
You can always find this beautiful title enjoyable if this genre is your bread and butter - or if you're looking for a few more beautiful-looking titles, you can check out our list of best looking Android games!Download Wordle!
Letterpress
If you think of word games as dry, solitary pursuits, you've clearly never met Letterpress. This is a fine multiplayer competition of verbal chess.
Probably the best thing you can look at when playing Letterpress, however, is the fact that you can find out so many facts about the terms that you unveil - and even better, if you're a master of terms, you can use that to your advantage when beating your opponent up!
Crossgrams
The humble crossword meets the word jumble in this inspired supergroup. Add some super-clean presentation and an intuitive control system, and you're L-A-U-G-H-I-N-G.
If you're eager to find out how well-adjusted and polished we found Crossgrams, you need to give it a try. Not to spoil anything, but it's a brilliant little title that you'll quickly fall in love with.Download Crossgrams
Wooords
You're provided with nine letters from which to construct as many words as possible, with a minimum length of four letters. That's half the appeal of 'Wooords'. The other is its brilliant fridge magnetic aesthetic.
Is it the best word game for Android? Maybe - or maybe not. To put it simply, it's all written in those scrambled letters and once you figure it out, you'll have the answer you were looking for! Otherwise, if you like reading, you can check out these best text-based Android games!Download Wooords
Spellspire
Who says word games have to be dry puzzlers? Spellspire is an action RPG, but one where your attacks are powered by your vocabulary. I guess it pays off to really pay attention in that boring grammar class!
Even though you might be a seasoned RPG player, you'll find it easy to approach the unique play style of Spellspire - it's fun, engaging and it offers enough to make you learn a new phrase or two.Download Spellspire
TypeShift
The maker of SpellTower also produced this fine title. TypeShift is a concise and stylish blend of anagrams, phrase searches, and crosswords, which should feel at home in the hands of anyone who seeks a great title belonging to the genre.
It also looks modern and clean, and if you want something that's not only great to play but also to look at, this is as good as it gets.Download TypeShift
Words With Friends
Perhaps the most famous title on this list, Words With Friends is the perennially inclusive online Scrabble-like that every person and their Mum seems to have played.
Words With Friends is a rather classic Android word game, so you shouldn't expect it to be some next-gen creation like Letterpress or even SpellSpire - here it's all about terms, and you get to enjoy it together with your friends or in a single player.Download Words With Friends
Bonza Word Puzzle
Bonza Word Puzzle is a new version of a classic crossword from the MiniMega studio. You have to solve a lot of puzzles, collecting fragments randomly scattered across the screen. The hint is that all the terms in one crossword belong to a common topic. Unlike the classic options, Bonza Word Puzzle does not require you to write answers, but you need to match the details like Tetris to get the correct answers.
Words Collide
Words Collide is a puzzle based game where you have a bunch of different letters in front of you, each with different points on them. You are then able to use these letters to construct specific length words, either on your own or with the help of friends. If you are then able to jumble the same letters you spelled a word with, to create more words of the same length, you will gain combos increasing your points!
There is a lot of play on words within words and re-arranging words to make new words, which can really help expand your vocabulary! This game has a Zen mode which is like free play, an advanced mode with a limited number of moves, and an Adventure Mode which takes you through pre-set levels.Download Words Collide
supertype
One of the most original Android word games in ages, Supertype adds a physics-based puzzler angle, so the shape and size of the letter make all the difference.
One of the most original Android word games in ages, Supertype adds a physics-based puzzler angle, so the shape and size of the letter make all the difference.

Supertype looks absolutely stunning, and if that plays a role in how you see mobile titles, then this one will definitely make it into your list of word games. It's a little puzzle-ish and that, alongside its clever choice of expressions, makes it a must-play in 2023.
Ord.
A very clever and experimental choose-your-own-adventure where every twist and turn is dictated by a single sparsely animated word. Brilliantly fascinating, this text-based slash-word masterpiece is a must-play in our books.
You might want to brace yourself before diving in though because it's probably unlike everything you've played so far. It doesn't take too long to beat Ord. and when you do, it hardly gives you any incentive to try again. You'll get your satisfying ending and then you're done with it.Download Ord.
Word Hike
Word Hike is a puzzle based word game that has a bunch of different packs, giving you themes to various cross word puzzles that you can take on. Though the puzzles themselves may look like normal cross word puzzles, the amount of content and variety of the different themes makes this game stand out. There are tons of different rewards for solving different themes, lots of ways to gain hints, and you can even get to know different cultures through this app!
Text Express: Word Adventure
Text Express is a word game with a bunch of different story aspects, which have you figuring out words that are related to a scene that you are currently looking at. You will have a set number of blanks within the text, as well as a circle of letters, that you can connect together to fill in the word. This will then unlock the next bit of the story! The pacing in Text Express goes from easy to challenging quickly, and there are a few different styles of play to give you a bit of a break from the story, allowing you to take on traditional cross words if you'd like.
Kitty Letter
Titles that belong to this genre aren't typically as riotous as Kitty Letter, which revels in a gleefully frenetic sense of chaos. It has exploding cats. Yes - exploding c-a-t-s.
If you ever played Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo on PS1, this will remind you a bit of this. You and your opponent will summon armies depending on how big your words are. Those armies will try to slam into the enemy, deleting him and his vocabulary from the not-so-bloody field of battle.Download Kitty Letter
AI Dungeon
There's nothing else quite like AI Dungeon out there. It takes the old-school text adventure and applies some machine learning, resulting in a series of interactive adventures that can veer off in genuinely unpredictable directions.
AI Dungeon lets you do pretty much anything imaginable, so if that's not one of the best titles to feature on our list, then I don't know what is. With multiple settings and environments you can create and let your imagination roam free - where can you really do that nowadays?Download AI Dungeon
Words Out
Words Out take the classic format and apply some Solitaire card magic. Deal out your letter cards and construct four rows of words, seeking to get a great score without running into any dead ends.
Its interactive approach makes it something highly addictive and fun, and you shouldn't be surprised if you find yourself playing Words Out for hours on end - the thrill of getting the next high score is something we typically get caught in too!Download Words Out
Word Pizza
Word Pizza is a term game in which you have to make words from given letters. You will find more than two thousand levels. The background of Word Pizza features pictures from prominent and exciting places in different countries of the world.
You can get coins and use them if you get stuck at some point. Initially, it is pretty simple and intuitive, but it becomes more complicated with each level.Download Word Pizza
BAIKOH
If you thought Tetris was easy, then how about adding letters to those cubes and trying to make up words before dying a swift and (arguably) painless death - that's exactly what BAIKOH does, but with a very beautiful approach in terms of visuals.... or at least, sort of.
You have plenty of challenges laying ahead and you need to make the best use of your power-ups in order to destroy the letters that don't fit in. It's perfect.Download BAIKOH
Languinis
Languinis is a match-3 word game, that has you trying to connect together matching gems! The only issue is, there are a bunch of letters that appear when you are able to line up your gems, that you then need to tap in order to create words at the top of the screen. Sometimes you just need more letters and other times you might benefit from not having so many options. Languinis feels like a very unique twist on two classic genres.
Ruzzle
If you've ever played Boggle, the board game, then you'll be perfectly au fait with Ruzzle's light and snappy competitive word jumbles.
If you've ever played Boggle, the board game, then you'll be perfectly au fait with Ruzzle's light and snappy competitive word jumbles.

You can play Ruzzle with friends or with strangers, and it's as fun as it is competitive. That means if you know your vocabulary well, you'll probably end up winning a lot more than your competitors. If you don't you'll learn from it, which is still good enough, right?
Lineweight
A stylish interactive fiction experience that's light on gameplay, but big on ideas and visual impact, combining terms and video in a unique way.
We have a Lineweight review for you to gaze at if you're willing to read a few more lines about it before diving right in. In short, it's a beautiful title that has terms at its centre, and all the action revolving around them.Download Lineweight
Word Forward
A tastefully minimalist expression jumble that tasks you with dragging out words in all directions. The twist is, you can only use each letter once, and must use as many as possible.
This title is pretty similar to others featured in our list, but we're positive you will find it interestingly unique thanks to its single-use letter feature. It's a tad more challenging than the previously mentioned ones.Download Word Forward
PicWords
A name that sums up the entire game - PicWords. Here you have a visual masterpiece where you need to discover three words that can fit into the picture shown. It's clever, fun, and can be quite unexpected since it also tests your visual perception.
Of course, you will receive random letters which you'll have to jumble in order to discover what the terms actually are. A brand new approach to the genre that will leave you wanting more.Download PicWords
Scrabble Go
Did we say Words With Friends was the most recognisable title on this list? That was silly of us. Scrabble is clearly the king of the genre and the inspiration for many of the other word games for Android.
You cannot essentially make a list like this one without remotely mentioning Scrabble - at least once. It has fascinated the world through its board game form and is now conquering online spaces with its digital form. The bright side of that? You cannot misplace the pieces!Download Scrabble Go