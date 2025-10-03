Who's your favourite Fantasy Cat?

I've ranked all the best combatants into a Cat Fantasy tier list, so you will know exactly who you should upgrade first. In the game, you'll have a myriad of cat combatants, fighting enemies and managing a cafe in their free time. What is there not to love?

As someone who loves gacha games - and I've played some of the best out there - this has to be a top pick in my book. If you're new, don't worry, everything will make sense in time. For now, we are here to explore this tier list for Cat Fantasy, so you can have an idea if the summons brought you something good, or you could maybe reroll if you're dealt a poor hand.

The best units in Cat Fantasy

There are some SSR combatants that are extremely strong, but don't let their rarity distract you from what actually matters. A unit can be super powerful if it's SR too, which is the case with Truths & Ink (Yunpei).

Below you can find a tier list with all the units, starting at the S+ tier, where we have the strongest, and moving down to the D tier, where we have some units that you should steer clear of at all costs (they're just a waste of resources).

Feel free to use the links below to check a specific part of the Cat Fantasy tier list you are interested in!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.