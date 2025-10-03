Cat Fantasy tier list
| Cat Fantasy
Who's your favourite Fantasy Cat?
I've ranked all the best combatants into a Cat Fantasy tier list, so you will know exactly who you should upgrade first. In the game, you'll have a myriad of cat combatants, fighting enemies and managing a cafe in their free time. What is there not to love?
As someone who loves gacha games - and I've played some of the best out there - this has to be a top pick in my book. If you're new, don't worry, everything will make sense in time. For now, we are here to explore this tier list for Cat Fantasy, so you can have an idea if the summons brought you something good, or you could maybe reroll if you're dealt a poor hand.
The best units in Cat FantasyThere are some SSR combatants that are extremely strong, but don't let their rarity distract you from what actually matters. A unit can be super powerful if it's SR too, which is the case with Truths & Ink (Yunpei).
Below you can find a tier list with all the units, starting at the S+ tier, where we have the strongest, and moving down to the D tier, where we have some units that you should steer clear of at all costs (they're just a waste of resources).
Feel free to use the links below to check a specific part of the Cat Fantasy tier list you are interested in!
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier | D Tier Reroll guide
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ Tier
|S+ Tier
|Crown of Frost (Anja)
|Naka: Post-Mortal Architect
|Fon: Drizzle of Splendor
|Perfect Pitch (Echo)
|Flying Embers (Yuncan)
|Mandy: Sweet Season
|Purifier's Waltz (Hailey)
|Viola: Twelfth Night
|Cageling Wish (Dorothy)
|Hildegard: Scholar's Beacon
|Echo
|Forest Ranger (Asura)
|Scarlett (Pure Redemption)
|Shiki: Ode to Seasons
|Raphaella: Moments of Joy
|Asura: Frosty Flippers
|Linn (Vibrant Melody)
Crown of Frost (Anja) is one of the best tanks/supports in the game. She can provide shields to her team, proportional to her max HP. Forest Ranger (Asura) is an outstanding sniper who can one-shot most enemies. She is reliable in the early game, as well as later on, too, hence her spot at the top of our Cat Fantasy tier list. Purifier's Waltz (Hailey) can penetrate the enemy DEF, which is a must-have unit in the late game. You're set if you have her and Crown of Frost (Anja). Scarlett (Pure Redemption)'s skills are all about dealing high damage while reducing enemies’ endurance, making her a powerful DPS character who's ideal for aggressive strategies. Linn (Vibrant Melody) has the ability to increase her allies’ HP and crit rate. In other words, she can significantly enhance team survivability and damage output, making her essential for various team comps.
2
S Tier
|S Tier
|Triss: Dessert Guardian
|Evelina: Candy Sweetheart
|Echo – Bedtime Tale
|Asura: Deep Blue Enforce
|Rosamund: Thorned Embrace
|Triss: Sideline
|Heartfelt Healing (Triss)
|Luminous Star (Poppy)
|Fifi: Ballad of Isles
|Loco: Eclipse of Omen
|Lily: Seraphic Soul
|Sage: Spiritual Healing
|Jinque: Bound Wings
|Tactical Submarine (Shiro)
|Combat Mode (Shiro)
|Sunset Radiance (Yunpei)
|Mystic Visitor (Nofret)
|Akanuma Ren: Pipe Dream
|Black Tea: Tipsy Afterglow
|Abyss Oath (Sylviette)
|Sweet Symphony (Chocola)
|Ashen Dancer (Elaine)
|Ember in Dark (Danica)
Heartfelt Healing (Triss) is an amazing support that can go a long way. She can dispel allies' debuffs, while also healing the team. Ember in Dark (Danica) received a lot of nerfs, but she is still a top-tier unit that is worth having. She can be farmed, and so upgrading her is fairly easy. Combat Mode (Shiro) is a powerful damage dealer who can be considered as close to S+ tier as they come. If you have her, she can carry you well into the late game with the right team.
3
A Tier
|A Tier
|Trixie, Beatrice, Zoe: Lulled into Night, Celena: Lunarsong, Lovely Makeup (Mia), Rice: Serene Joy, Minami: Ghoulish Prancer
|Mandy, Anna: Haven's Claw, Mink: Eros’s Blessing, Truths & Ink (Yunpei), Savanna: Fury Unleashed
|Sparkle Rider (Echo), Claire: Scoop Seeker
|Erowyn: Demon Overlord, Marine Maverick (Echo)
|Scarlet Samurai (Minami)
|Marie: Banshee of Sorrow, Qi: Butterfly Dream
|One False Note (Erina)
|Pure Redemption (Scarlett)
|Beauty Cutie (Evelina)
|Kitty Chemistry (Vanilla)
|Game Master (Shiro)
Marine Maverick (Echo) can be obtained from the Arena as dupes, and she is the "less powerful" version of Crown of Frost (Anja), so she can work really well as a supporter. Sparkle Rider (Echo) depletes enemy SP, so if you are facing a difficult stage, she can be a great unit to play and help you avoid taking some damage. Scarlet Samurai (Minami) is a unit that can tank and also deal damage, but sadly, is not as good as a standalone damage dealer or tank, so that's why she is placed in the A-tier. She does have a taunt, so that is a nice little element to her kit.
4
B Tier
|B Tier
|Claire: Scoop Seeker
|Lulu: Purrfect Pastime
|Freestyle Skater (Asura)
|Mechanicat (Echo)
|Good Old Days (Sunny)
|Crimson Charm (Triss)
|Soul Taker (Reaper)
|Catwalk Diva (Minami)
|Fantasia Guitarist (Triss)
|Bombshell (Olga)
|Soul Lanterns (Qi)
Good Old Days (Sunny) is an SSR unit that can ignore the target's defence when attacking, and the only reason she isn't ranked higher right now is because other units can do that, but better. Crimson Charm (Triss) deals AoE damage to enemies, but her scaling is not that great. She can be used early on, but she falls off towards the late game. Soul Taker (Reaper) is mostly okay for PvP, since its passive reduces the enemy's defensive abilities, which can be useful sometimes.
5
C Tier
|C Tier
|Duck'n'roll (Poppy)
|Mirrored Dreams (Anja)
|Dances & Ink (Yuncan)
|Rhapsody Flower (Sylviette)
|Lonely Gentleman (Vencent)
|Solitary Maiden (Carol)
|Steel Sentinel (Warrior of Faith)
|Wicked Thoughts (Syer)
|Orange Naivete (Poppy)
|Innocent Sprite (Cacao)
|Wicked Clown (Jester)
|Blade Master (Sabre)
|Gas Punk (Ealy)
|Mighty Bunny (Bun Bun)
|Bad Luck (Jack Roy)
|Sanguine Death (Chautrand)
|Hysterical Fan (Nao)
Wicked Thoughts (Syer) blinds enemies and steals their defence. It is a little bit underwhelming since he is not a proper tank to benefit from that DEF... Mighty Bunny (Bun Bun) could be something, but right now, the units to make this fun unit work are missing. Bun Bun could make an enjoyable team that focuses on DoT and Crit to have a good synergy. Duck'n'roll (Poppy) is a fun unit, since she can fear enemies and reduce their ATK. She has a taunt as well, but she is quite squishy.
6
D Tier
|D Tier
|Scribble Scramble (Asura)
|Dream Weaver (Triss)
|Little Docker (Poppy)
|Fury Fighter (Mara)
|Pro Gamer (Ozul)
|Fate's Judgment (West)
|Stargazer (Echo)
|Ghost Agent (Minami)
|Night Watch (Notte)
|Bloodthirster (Mithri)
At the bottom of this Cat Fantasy tier list, we have units that aren't worth investing in. They are the R rank, so I would recommend you avoid using them. Instead, use an SR character like Lovely Makeup (Mia) or Truths & Ink (Yunpei). Those go a long way, since they can be upgraded and maxed out sooner than the SSRs, and you won't be wasting any resources.
7
Cat Fantasy reroll guide
Should you reroll in Cat Fantasy?In my opinion, this game doesn't exactly require you to reroll. I've played things like Epic Seven, where if you didn't reroll, it's impossible to get anywhere. However, here that is not the case. You can play with any of the units you get, and with the login bonus, you will get 300 summons that are bound to give you something good, like at least one SSR.
How to reroll in Cat FantasyIf you really want to reroll, though, you can simply log in as a Guest, play through the tutorials, and then redeem any available codes. Do as many summons as you can, and if you get any of the top-tier units, then bind your account.
If you did not get any of the best-ranked units, then delete your app data (Settings> Apps> Cat Fantasy> Clear Data). You'll have to start over and play again through the tutorial and redeem the codes, but you can try your luck time and time again.
And since you're a fan of character rankings, take a look at our Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance tier list of towers and heroes or this Girl Wars tier list if you play similar games.