Girl Wars tier list & reroll guide

Updated on November 7th, 2026 - Version 1.0.17 - Latest Additions: The Trapped Actress - Nero, Flame Emperor's Heir- Liu Bang, Sorceress of Avalon - Morgan, Achilles- Conquered Valkyrie, Huang Zhong- Chocolate Kitchen Maid, Demon-Eyed Juggernaut - Yagyu Jubei, Invincible Sword- Tsukahara Bokuden, Serve the Mistress - Gilgamesh, Special Private Training Session- Lv Bu, Fairy Queen - Oberon, Blitz Emperor - Caesar

If you are a new player and you want to get a glimpse of the meta game, our Girl Wars tier list will do just that. Find out who the best girls to include in your team are, which ones you shouldn't really bother with, and how to reroll to get the most favourable start.

Girl Wars Tier List: How do we rank the girls?

The game has been available in Asia for quite some time now, so we do have a good amount of data available. That said, the girls don't have exactly the same stats, so their ranking evaluation is going to be different.

Currently, there are not many UR girls available, but you should expect this to change soon, as many will be released in the future. And, with future releases, our Girl Wars tier list will obviously change accordingly.

So, let's get right into the rankings!