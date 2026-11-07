Girl Wars tier list & reroll guide
Updated on November 7th, 2026 - Version 1.0.17 - Latest Additions: The Trapped Actress - Nero, Flame Emperor's Heir- Liu Bang, Sorceress of Avalon - Morgan, Achilles- Conquered Valkyrie, Huang Zhong- Chocolate Kitchen Maid, Demon-Eyed Juggernaut - Yagyu Jubei, Invincible Sword- Tsukahara Bokuden, Serve the Mistress - Gilgamesh, Special Private Training Session- Lv Bu, Fairy Queen - Oberon, Blitz Emperor - Caesar
If you are a new player and you want to get a glimpse of the meta game, our Girl Wars tier list will do just that. Find out who the best girls to include in your team are, which ones you shouldn't really bother with, and how to reroll to get the most favourable start.
Girl Wars Tier List: How do we rank the girls?The game has been available in Asia for quite some time now, so we do have a good amount of data available. That said, the girls don't have exactly the same stats, so their ranking evaluation is going to be different.
Currently, there are not many UR girls available, but you should expect this to change soon, as many will be released in the future. And, with future releases, our Girl Wars tier list will obviously change accordingly.
So, let's get right into the rankings!
1
UR girls
|UR
|S+Tier
|Christain
|Morgan
|Achilles
|Caesar
|S Tier
|Tomoe Gozen
Chosokabe Motochika
Abe no Seimei
Liu Bang
Yagyu Jubei
Tsukahara Bokuden
Gilgamesh
Lv Bu
Oberon
|A Tier
|Solomon
Charlemagne
Attila
About Tomoe GozenTomoe Gozen, with her special abilities, such as damage immunity, powerful counterattacks, and a game-changing ultimate, is an extremely effective girl in PvP (but not just there). She is a well-rounded character who excels in both stats and mechanics. You'll notice that she's a staple in many teams.
About ChristianChristian is a top-tier support character in Girl Wars, as she excels at controlling her opponents and countering fast-paced playstyles. She has the ability to freeze enemies, which makes her a staple force in PVP.
2
SSR girls
|SSR
|S Tier
|Oda Nobunaga
|Sanada Yukimura
|Tokugawa Ieyasu
|Yekaterina
|Joan of Arc
|Minamoto no Yoshitsune
|Caesar
|Siegfried
|Diao Chan
|Huang Zhong
|A Tier
|Takeda Shingen
|Sasaki Kojiro
|Uesugi Kenshin
|Honda Tadakatsu
|Toyotomi Hideyoshi
|Zhang Fei
|Guan Yu
|Mori Motonari
|Ying Zheng
|Akechi Mitsuhide
|Medea
|Frankenstein
|Miyamoto Mushashi
|Lv Bu
|Shizuka Gozen
|Nero
|B Tier
|Date Masamune
|Tachibana Ginchiyo
|Beowulf
|Tachibana Dosetsu
|Musashibo Benkei
|Alexander
|Saito Kichou
|Taira no Kiyomori
|Cao Cao
|Hattori Hanzo
|Napoleon
|Tachibana Muneshige
|Kobayakawa Hideaki
|Leonidas I
|Genghis Khan
|Ishida Mitsunari
|Okita Soji
|Constantine
|Mordred
|Merlin
|Zhao Zilong
|Sakamoto Ryoma
|Takenaka Hanbei
|Cleopatra
|King Arthur
|Elizabeth
|Zhuge Kongming
|Bismarck
|Zhou Yu
|Friedrich
Here's the thing with SSR girls in Girl Wars. For the most part, they've been outdated by the UR ones. That's power creep for you. In many cases, it's better to use SR girls, especially if you are an F2P player, but more about that on the next page.
Even though it's inefficient to max out SSR girls early on because you don't have many food resources, some of them are still very good and worth the investment.
About SiegfriedThe good thing about Siegfried is that you can get her fragments quite easily. So, for F2P players, she's a good, solid option. Her skill, Spear Thrust, is a powerful attack that deals high damage, drains the target's energy and defence, and boosts block rate. It also has a chance to restore a protective Dragon Blood Mark that makes her immune to normal and skill attacks.
About Joan of ArcArguably the best SSR, Joan of Arc, has both abilities, which are attacks that damage a row of enemies, prioritising those with the Imprisonment status. If the front row target has Imprisonment, it spreads it to the back row enemies. Imprisonment prevents the target from moving and reduces healing.
Some of the best SSRs are Frederick, Diao Chan, Guan Yu (She's a great option as a leader), and Oda Nobunaga.
3
SR girls
|SR
|S Tier
|Sarutobi Sasuke
|Nene
|Honda Komatsu
|A Tier
|Lancelot
|Tsuruhime
|Mori Ranmaru
|B Tier
|Maeda Toshiie
|Maeda Keiji
|Chacha
|Shamiram
|Imagawa Yoshimoto
|Augustus
|Naoe Kametsugu
About Satutobi SasukeSatutobi Sasuke is a valuable support who can be effective once you upgrade her to seven stars. She provides a 10% attack boost to the entire team and her ultimate significantly increases the critical hit rate and damage for her team.
It is recommended to place her in either position 1 or 3 while using Nene as a substitute in one of these positions for additional synergy. Make sure Sasuke's equipment is the best you can get for her.
About NeneEven though I wouldn't suggest investing much in Nene, getting her for free to 7 stars is worth it. Especially if you are F2P, she's going to be helpful in the earlier stages of the game, thanks to her ability that increases the back row damage and the team's attack. Her ultimate decreases enemies' defence. So all in all, she's a very solid support that can fit into pretty much any team.
About Honda KomatsuHonda Komatsu is a hybrid healer/damage dealer who attacks enemies with low HP and restores HP to allies. Her skills deal damage, heal, and provide buffs like increased block chance.
4
How to reroll in Girl Wars?
If you have ever played a gacha game before, then you surely know that sometimes, RNG is just bad. And, especially as a new player, that can complicate things. So, what do you do in that case? Well, you perform a reroll. So, how do you do that in Girl Wars?
- Start the game as a "Guest".
- Complete the tutorial and claim all the rewards.
- Make sure to check your mailbox and get the gifts.
- Once you've unlocked the summon option, spend all of your resources to summon from the banner of your choice.
- If you got what you wanted, go to your character profile icon, "Settings" and bind the account to your email.
- If you didn't get what you wanted, delete the account and start the process again.
And that's all we currently have for our Girl Wars tier list. If you are a fan of the genre, you might want to take a look at our Seven Deadly Sins Idle tier list or Sword of Convallaria tier list.