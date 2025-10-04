Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance tier list - Every hero and tower ranked
| Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance
To stand a chance of defeating the outside threat, the good and bad guys formed an alliance. Here are the best heroes and towers to fend off attackers.
The Kingdom Rush series has probably been going on longer than you might think. And don't look it up, it might make you feel old. It was one of the series that established the tower defence genre and helped pave the way for some of the most enjoyable and amusing games to date. With the release of Kingdom Rush: Alliance, the creators have certainly not lost their touch.
After the evil wizard Vez'nan threw the King of Lumeria into a portal, the Lumerian armies were understandably upset. They gathered together and set off to find the king, only to encounter beasts and whispers of an unknown threat. This leads them to encounter Vez'nan himself, who offers a truce and warnings of enemies from another dimension. To stand a chance of defeating it, the two sides form an alliance that gives you access to all sorts of new towers and heroes. Here's how all of them measure up, should you be struggling to make the right combo.Original article by Will Quick. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Kingdom Rush 5 best heroes
One of the nice additions that Kingdom Rush made to its gameplay formula was the inclusion of heroes. These powerful individuals can be moved around the field and use attacks and skills as they see fit. You can only take two into battle, but they can make a huge impact.
Wukong
Wukong’s a fast fighter with a wild kit: hair clones, Zhu Bajie AoE, stuns from Pole Barrage, and a massive Jingu Bang slam. His ultimate, The White Dragon, dishes out huge true damage and slows enemies, making him a beast for bosses and waves. Not tanky, he leans on mobility and crowd control, shining with active play. Pairs great with the Bamboo Masters tower and Elemental Holders.
AnyaAnya is literally a vampire hunter in that she is half hunter, half vampire, and completely awesome. Not only is she one of the fastest heroes, but she's also a ranged attacker who easily dishes out serious damage. Her skills are a mix of offensive moves that pierce all enemy defences, help her recover, and can even bring her back from the dead.
WarheadThe reason the Dark Army has always been a threat is that they're able to create monsters like Warhead. He's a giant mech infused with tremendous power, being sturdy as well as speedy. With all that firepower, Warhead can litter the battlefield with all sorts of fiery attacks to drain enemy squads to be finished off by your towers or himself.
OnagroIf sentient, autonomous war machines aren't your style, you can turn to the ingenuity of the goblins with Onagro. This is a war machine piloted by two goblins who poured all of their genius and destruction into it. It may as well be a tank, being both tough and hitting very hard with all sorts of weaponry, including drones, sticky bombs, mines, and… ZEPPELINS.
LumenirAny fantasy force that manages to gain the assistance of a dragon is in a very good spot, which is why Lumenir is so important. She's a guardian of light who flies over the realm and has descended to aid your forces with tremendous magical power. Although she's strong enough alone, she's a potent supporter who summons units, stuns enemies, and shields your fighters.
GrimsonIt's best not to think about what kind of things Dark Army warriors have endured, but Grimson doesn't hide. After surviving an encounter with dimensional horrors, he turned his new powers to shapeshifting, which made him faster and more vicious. His skills allow him to hit enemies at various ranges, ending them while healing himself, and covering areas with a deadly substance. Easily one of the best heroes in Kingdom Rush 5.
KosmyrOf course, the Dark Army has a dragon, and his name is Kosmyr. If Lumenir controls the skies, this guy rules the deep lands with tons of health and attack power. He's learned to manipulate crimson crystals, which are more versatile than they look. Kosmyr can use crystals to impale enemies, freeze them, explode them, or rain devastation upon them.
BrodenThe warrior known as Broden is just one video camera away from being the hero in an 1980s fantasy action movie. The guy flies around on griffins while shooting triple-barreled guns all over the place. Working together with his griffin and their friends, Broden becomes a storm of bullets and explosives while feeding his wild friends juicy enemy targets.
Sylvara
Sylvara's abilities include Call of the Forest (transforming green patches into Arboreans), Deep Roots (boosting nearby tower damage), and Thorny Breath (damaging enemies based on speed, with instant-kill chances). Sylvara's ultimate, Inner Nature, enhances its stats and evolves its abilities. With 130 movement speed, a 30-second respawn time, and evolving attributes like HP, damage, and healing.
RaelynEven though she's the first Dark Army hero to join your squad, Raelyn is a force to be reckoned with. She's built entirely for combat and fears nothing, being a balanced physical warrior who fills many gaps in your strategy. Her skills alternate between dishing out damage, helping her endure more punishment, and summoning a Dark Knight to fight with her.
TorresThe people of Liniria are always to step up and fight for their land, which is where Torres comes into the picture. Although he's trained mainly as a craftsman, he's strong all the same and takes a lot of hits. He has turned his construction skills to battle by building smaller towers, coming in with a wrecking ball, and calling in his building team to help out.
TherienEven though the Cult and forces beyond the realm are the main threat, Therien has taken tremendous risks trying to understand their power. She's reached the point where she can wield it as magic for the benefit of the Alliance. Her skills let her manipulate the void to trap groups of enemies, improve tower effectiveness, create clones, and make explosive barriers.
Gorath
Even though Gorath is mainly a tank, it can still dish out a respectable amount of damage. Because of that flexibility, he can be a part of various team comps. On top of that, his skillset includes CC in the form of slow and stun.
NyruAfter spending so much time in the forests, the Alliance has gained the interest of a nature entity called Nyru. Despite his appearance and playful nature, Nyru has mastered magic to guide the natural world against his enemies. He's a big support hero, being able to heal allies and himself, while also using skills to weaken enemies in various ways.
VesperAs the first hero and face of the Linirian forces, Vesper makes an effort to start things off on a good foot. He's a champion archer who has mastered his craft to an incredible degree while being able to get around the field quickly. His ranged attacks allow him to focus on specific targets and groups, while also having ways to deal solid melee damage.
Kraota
Kratoa is a premium hero in Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance, part of the Colossal Dwarfare DLC. His skills include "TEMPER TANTRUM" (physical damage and stun), "DOUBLE TROUBLE" (lava ball explosion and Magmite summon), and "WILD ERUPTION" (True Damage over time). His ultimate, "RAGE OUTBURST," unleashes multiple lava bursts for heavy True Damage and burns. Upon defeat, he becomes a damaging lava pool. With a movement speed of 55, Kratoa is a powerful, strategic addition to gameplay.
Spydyr
Spydyr kit is focused on speed, crowd control, and AoE damage. Because of that, she shines in both PvE and challenge modes. At Level 10 (max level), her stats include approximately 750 HP and 60-80 ranged damage per shot (base values scale with upgrades), with a fast attack speed of about 0.8 seconds. Extremely useful in the new Arachnophobia campaign.
2
Kingdom Rush 5 best towers
You can't have a tower defence without a tower, or several. These make up the backbone of your strategy, and you're limited to only five. With how they can evolve and the skills they employ, towers can be pretty dynamic despite being stationary buildings.
Arcane WizardSince the very first Kingdom Rush game, the Arcane Wizard tower has been a powerful part of any arrangement. They're ranged attackers wielding strong magic that pushes through some of the thickest armor. When fully powered up, not only do they look amazing, but these wizards can instantly kill most enemies and boost the power of their fellow towers.
Eldritch ChannelerVez'nan has been taking time to teach magic to those able to endure such power, leading to the birth of the Eldritch Channelers. From these towers, these hooded casters tear through enemy ranks with devastating effect. Their attacks can be upgraded to bounce between multiple targets to slow them down while also gaining the power to turn targets into weak and helpless sheep.
Ballista OutpostGoblins are back to take old ideas and make them more radical, hence the Ballista Outpost. Rivalling even the elves with their range and accuracy, this tower's longer load time leads to increased damage. The goblins don't stop there, though, also being able to launch scrap bombs and empowered arrows that can stop enemies in their tracks.
Royal ArchersThere's a reason why the Royal Archers are the backbone of your tower defence odyssey… because they're good. Even though they're just working with bows and arrows, they can do so much with them so that no enemy escapes their sight. They can also shoot arrows that pierce armor and call on eagle friends to claw and rip through enemies even more. One of the best towers in KR5, in my humble opinion.
Dune SentinelsLiniria is a diverse kingdom stretching out to the deserts of Hammerhold, where the Dune Sentinels train. These guys may as well be sand ninjas with their cool robes and giant throwing star projectiles. With such speed, their skills let them bounce their blades between multiple targets and lay down a buzzsaw trap right along the path.
Rocket GunnersThe Dark Army is always trying to outdo itself in terms of offensive power, which is how they developed the Rocket Gunners. This tower trains airborne soldiers able to sweep through the air and the ground with strong armor and firearms. They can enhance their bullets to weaken enemy armor with each shot and fire missiles that can kill certain targets on contact.
Elven StargazerArchery isn't the only thing elves are known for, as the Elven Stargazers can harness the power of space itself. Because of their mastery of the stars, this tower is made for crowd control with magical might. The skills these casters have learned can infuse enemies with explosive star projectiles and bend space to set enemies back a few places on the board.
TricannonThe dwarves aren't the only ones who have mastered the forge since the gunners behind the Tricannon have stumbled onto something unstable. This tower is built to launch explosives across the field and hit groups of targets with large blasts. By overclocking the cannons, bombs can be fired faster in a wider area and leave scorched earth in their wake.
Dwarven FirespitterDwarves won't be left behind in the arms race to improve the alliance, and thus we get the Dwarven Firespitter. Yes, it's a flamethrower, and when enemies tend to crowd together, it's a perfect setup for burnt bad guys. With some adjustments, the tower can fire a long-range fire bomb to blast and burn while also setting blasts of fire within the earth.
Paladin CovenantEvery second counts in tower defense, and that's why you'll need to look to the Paladin Covenant for help. These fighters are trained to hold the line as they push back enemy forces and tank lots of beatings. Once they've gained enough experience, they can call on a veteran to inspire others and call upon inner power for invulnerable strength as the fight drags on.
NecromancerThough Necromancers can technically fix death, these guys are doing so to aid the Alliance. This tower focuses on magic damage, but its real power comes from being able to summon undead warriors. They'll be summoning skeletons and can eventually learn to summon even stronger death riders and place totems to strengthen skeletons and weaken enemies.
Battle BremastersDepending on who you ask, drinking before going into battle may be a good thing, and that's certainly what the Battle Brewmasters think. These brawlers from the North bring their brawn and their brew to block enemy advancement. They can call an empowered brawler to join the fight and throw a toxic batch of brew to choke the life out of enemy groups.
Grim WraithsGhosts are not easy to deal with on the battlefield, which makes it a good thing that the Grim Wraiths are on your side. This tower brings these haunting spectres to the field to harass enemies and resist their attacks. With some investment, the tower can strengthen the wraiths the longer they spend in battle and can explosively launch themselves rather than fade away.
Demon PitThe Cult and its monstrous masters are such a threat that even demons are joining the Alliance, as can be seen in the Demon Pit. This pool of lava masquerading as a tower will consistently spawn heated imps into battle. Though they're small, they're vicious, sometimes joined by a bigger imp, and all of them explode when killed.
Surge Colossus
The Surge Colossus in Kingdom Rush 5 is jjust a disappointing tower that the community considers the worst in the series. While it has a cool concept—dealing true damage and bouncing attacks—its high cost and extremely low damage make it ineffective at killing even the weakest enemies. Even after the recent buffs, players still find it underpowered, leading them to place it in the bottom tier and advising others to avoid it
Arborean EmissaryThe forests are the home of Arboreans, nature beings wielding ancient magics, and they'll join the fight as Arborean Emissaries. Planted as a tower where there's space, these entities use magic to land consistent shots and aid their allies. They can use magic to summon fairies to heal your units and brambles to trap enemies while also damaging them.
Our Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance tier list sorts the best heroes and towers, and utilising them carefully will repel the nasty enemies that want to invade your warring kingdom.
We have other lists that you may like. For example, this Girl Wars tier list or ourtier list for Seven Deadly Sins Idle, but there are others that you may want to check. Look around!