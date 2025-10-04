Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance tier list - Every hero and tower ranked

One of the nice additions that Kingdom Rush made to its gameplay formula was the inclusion of heroes. These powerful individuals can be moved around the field and use attacks and skills as they see fit. You can only take two into battle, but they can make a huge impact.

Wukong

Wukong’s a fast fighter with a wild kit: hair clones, Zhu Bajie AoE, stuns from Pole Barrage, and a massive Jingu Bang slam. His ultimate, The White Dragon, dishes out huge true damage and slows enemies, making him a beast for bosses and waves. Not tanky, he leans on mobility and crowd control, shining with active play. Pairs great with the Bamboo Masters tower and Elemental Holders.

Anya

Anya is literally a vampire hunter in that she is half hunter, half vampire, and completely awesome. Not only is she one of the fastest heroes, but she's also a ranged attacker who easily dishes out serious damage. Her skills are a mix of offensive moves that pierce all enemy defences, help her recover, and can even bring her back from the dead.

Warhead

The reason the Dark Army has always been a threat is that they're able to create monsters like Warhead. He's a giant mech infused with tremendous power, being sturdy as well as speedy. With all that firepower, Warhead can litter the battlefield with all sorts of fiery attacks to drain enemy squads to be finished off by your towers or himself.

Onagro

If sentient, autonomous war machines aren't your style, you can turn to the ingenuity of the goblins with Onagro. This is a war machine piloted by two goblins who poured all of their genius and destruction into it. It may as well be a tank, being both tough and hitting very hard with all sorts of weaponry, including drones, sticky bombs, mines, and… ZEPPELINS.

Lumenir

Any fantasy force that manages to gain the assistance of a dragon is in a very good spot, which is why Lumenir is so important. She's a guardian of light who flies over the realm and has descended to aid your forces with tremendous magical power. Although she's strong enough alone, she's a potent supporter who summons units, stuns enemies, and shields your fighters.

Grimson

It's best not to think about what kind of things Dark Army warriors have endured, but Grimson doesn't hide. After surviving an encounter with dimensional horrors, he turned his new powers to shapeshifting, which made him faster and more vicious. His skills allow him to hit enemies at various ranges, ending them while healing himself, and covering areas with a deadly substance. Easily one of the best heroes in Kingdom Rush 5.

Kosmyr

Of course, the Dark Army has a dragon, and his name is Kosmyr. If Lumenir controls the skies, this guy rules the deep lands with tons of health and attack power. He's learned to manipulate crimson crystals, which are more versatile than they look. Kosmyr can use crystals to impale enemies, freeze them, explode them, or rain devastation upon them.

Broden

Sylvara

The warrior known as Broden is just one video camera away from being the hero in an 1980s fantasy action movie. The guy flies around on griffins while shooting triple-barreled guns all over the place. Working together with his griffin and their friends, Broden becomes a storm of bullets and explosives while feeding his wild friends juicy enemy targets.

Sylvara's abilities include Call of the Forest (transforming green patches into Arboreans), Deep Roots (boosting nearby tower damage), and Thorny Breath (damaging enemies based on speed, with instant-kill chances). Sylvara's ultimate, Inner Nature, enhances its stats and evolves its abilities. With 130 movement speed, a 30-second respawn time, and evolving attributes like HP, damage, and healing.

Raelyn

Even though she's the first Dark Army hero to join your squad, Raelyn is a force to be reckoned with. She's built entirely for combat and fears nothing, being a balanced physical warrior who fills many gaps in your strategy. Her skills alternate between dishing out damage, helping her endure more punishment, and summoning a Dark Knight to fight with her.

Torres

The people of Liniria are always to step up and fight for their land, which is where Torres comes into the picture. Although he's trained mainly as a craftsman, he's strong all the same and takes a lot of hits. He has turned his construction skills to battle by building smaller towers, coming in with a wrecking ball, and calling in his building team to help out.

Therien

Gorath

Even though the Cult and forces beyond the realm are the main threat, Therien has taken tremendous risks trying to understand their power. She's reached the point where she can wield it as magic for the benefit of the Alliance. Her skills let her manipulate the void to trap groups of enemies, improve tower effectiveness, create clones, and make explosive barriers.

Even though Gorath is mainly a tank, it can still dish out a respectable amount of damage. Because of that flexibility, he can be a part of various team comps. On top of that, his skillset includes CC in the form of slow and stun.

Nyru

After spending so much time in the forests, the Alliance has gained the interest of a nature entity called Nyru. Despite his appearance and playful nature, Nyru has mastered magic to guide the natural world against his enemies. He's a big support hero, being able to heal allies and himself, while also using skills to weaken enemies in various ways.

Vesper

Kraota

As the first hero and face of the Linirian forces, Vesper makes an effort to start things off on a good foot. He's a champion archer who has mastered his craft to an incredible degree while being able to get around the field quickly. His ranged attacks allow him to focus on specific targets and groups, while also having ways to deal solid melee damage.

Kratoa is a premium hero in Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance, part of the Colossal Dwarfare DLC. His skills include "TEMPER TANTRUM" (physical damage and stun), "DOUBLE TROUBLE" (lava ball explosion and Magmite summon), and "WILD ERUPTION" (True Damage over time). His ultimate, "RAGE OUTBURST," unleashes multiple lava bursts for heavy True Damage and burns. Upon defeat, he becomes a damaging lava pool. With a movement speed of 55, Kratoa is a powerful, strategic addition to gameplay.

Spydyr

Spydyr kit is focused on speed, crowd control, and AoE damage. Because of that, she shines in both PvE and challenge modes. At Level 10 (max level), her stats include approximately 750 HP and 60-80 ranged damage per shot (base values scale with upgrades), with a fast attack speed of about 0.8 seconds. Extremely useful in the new Arachnophobia campaign.