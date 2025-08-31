Cardcaptor Sakura Memory Key codes (August 2025)

- new codes added

If you love this adorable gacha and resource management game, then you'll be thrilled to learn that we have the latest Cardcaptor Sakura Memory Key codes so you can claim even more resources and a lot of Lucky Box Vouchers!

With the Lucky Box Vouchers, you'll be able to pull for some of the best outfits there are, and since the codes give you Deluxe Lucky Box Vouchers, you might even get your hands on a 6-star outfit! I did, and it's all thanks to these codes.

Let's check them out!

Active Cardcaptor Sakura Memory Key codes

Cococoast - rewards (new!)

rewards (new!) SeasideSunrise - rewards (new!)

rewards (new!) UnderwaterAdventures - rewards (new!)

rewards (new!) FireworksShow - rewards (new!)

rewards (new!) SeasideFireworks - rewards

rewards SeasideTrip - rewards

rewards SummerVacation - rewards

rewards SummerFest - rewards

rewards TropicalSweetness - rewards

rewards RefreshingSummer - rewards

rewards BerrySummernight - rewards

rewards CoconutIsland - rewards

- rewards TropicPassion - rewards

- rewards RomanticIsle - rewards

- rewards BeachHoliday - rewards

rewards IceCoolSummer - rewards

rewards Sweetpineapple - rewards

- rewards Purplemood - rewards

- rewards Sunnyexcursion - rewards

rewards Promisedtrip - rewards

Expired

sweetVictory - rewards

rewards honeyMilk - rewards

rewards LeapingColor - rewards

- rewards ReliaBleSakura - rewards

- rewards PartyRaver - rewards

rewards SweetBreaktime - rewards

rewards CozyCompanion - rewards

rewards Candyinvitation - rewards

rewards SunnyOrange - rewards

rewards SunnyGrape - rewards

rewards SyrupYfruits - rewards

rewards SuperCarnival - rewards

rewards FireflySummer - rewards

rewards HappySummerSea - rewards

rewards VanillaBunny - rewards

rewards FairytaleForest - rewards

rewards FloralNap - rewards

rewards GreenSpace - rewards

rewards FlowerSeason - rewards

rewards BrilliantFlorist - rewards

rewards CherryParty - rewards

rewards LettersofSpring - rewards

rewards CuteArtist - rewards

rewards MaxEnergy - rewards

- rewards WarmVelvetTale - rewards

- rewards CharmingReversal - rewards

- rewards LuckyBoxParty - rewards

rewards GlisteningWings - rewards

rewards ColorfulPrairie - rewards

rewards FloralFragrance - rewards

rewards SpringSouvenir - rewards

rewards BlessingAssistGift - rewards

rewards SweetFriends - rewards

rewards DazzlingGifts - rewards

rewards WarmMemories - rewards

rewards FourSeasonsDiary - rewards

rewards WhiteBunny - Rewards

Rewards BlueBunny - Rewards

- Rewards HappyLanternFestival - Rewards

- Rewards WitheredBrown - Rewards

- Rewards WinterDay - Rewards

- Rewards StrawberryShortcake - Rewards

- Rewards SweetMoment - 50 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher

- 50 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher GiftedCarol - 100k Tomoeda Coins, 50 Star Coins, 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers

- 100k Tomoeda Coins, 50 Star Coins, 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers FallExcursion - 100 Star Coins

- 100 Star Coins IdyllicHoliday - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 3 Instamagic Hourglass (L)

- 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 3 Instamagic Hourglass (L) AllureOfTrials - 50 Star Coins

- 50 Star Coins SparklingTemptation - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 100 Star Coins

- 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 100 Star Coins ANewBeginning - 2 Lunch, 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel

- 2 Lunch, 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel MemoryRainbow - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins

- 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins GlowUpAndGlamUp - 2 Lunch, 2 Udon, 1 Soccer Ball

- 2 Lunch, 2 Udon, 1 Soccer Ball Facebook8888 - Facebook exclusive avatar frame

- Facebook exclusive avatar frame Discord8888 - Discord exclusive avatar frame

- Discord exclusive avatar frame SakurasPast - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins

- 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins SweetCandyCottage - 200k Tomoeda Coins, 100 Star Coins

- 200k Tomoeda Coins, 100 Star Coins MyMagicalRealm - 2 Lunch, 1 Udon, 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Detective Note

- 2 Lunch, 1 Udon, 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Detective Note TimeToFight - 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 100 Star Coins, 200k Tomoeda Coins

- 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 100 Star Coins, 200k Tomoeda Coins GreatJob - 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 88 Star Coins, 10 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards

- 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 88 Star Coins, 10 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards TheCutestEver - 2 Detective Novels, 3 Udon, 100 Star Coins

- 2 Detective Novels, 3 Udon, 100 Star Coins EternalBond - 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 100 Star Coins, 3 Instamagic Hourglass (L)

- 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 100 Star Coins, 3 Instamagic Hourglass (L) HeartwarmingBonds - 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 50 Star Coins, 200k Tomoeda Coins

- 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 50 Star Coins, 200k Tomoeda Coins FirstMeeting - 50 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Sakura Coins

- 50 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Sakura Coins MoonlitSilhouette - 1 Lunch, 2 Udon, 1 Newspaper, 1 Soccer Ball, 100 Star Coin

- 1 Lunch, 2 Udon, 1 Newspaper, 1 Soccer Ball, 100 Star Coin BambooGlow - 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Udon, 1 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards

- 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Udon, 1 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards AromaticMoments - 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Udon, 2 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 100 Star Coins

- 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Udon, 2 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 100 Star Coins MiraculousCard - 50 Star Coins, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher, 50 Sakura Coins

- 50 Star Coins, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher, 50 Sakura Coins NeverMissAChance - 50 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher

- 50 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher CreamMacarons - 2 Newspaper, 3 Soccer Balls, 100 Star Coins, 3 Deluxe Lucky Box Vouchers

- 2 Newspaper, 3 Soccer Balls, 100 Star Coins, 3 Deluxe Lucky Box Vouchers SweetSakura - 100 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 3 Deluxe Lucky Box Vouchers

- 100 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 3 Deluxe Lucky Box Vouchers CozyAutumnWinter - 3 Instamagic Hourglass (L), 50 Star Coins

- 3 Instamagic Hourglass (L), 50 Star Coins WinterBunny - 2 Lunch, 1 Udon, 1 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards

- 2 Lunch, 1 Udon, 1 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards RedandBlue - 200k Tomoeda Coins, 50 Star Coins

- 200k Tomoeda Coins, 50 Star Coins BlessedSilentNight - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins

- 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins DelicateSnacks - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins

- 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins ChocolateCake - 1 Lunch, 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Newspaper, 2 Detective Novels, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards

- 1 Lunch, 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Newspaper, 2 Detective Novels, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards NewYear - 50 Star Coins, 50 Sakura Coins, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher

- 50 Star Coins, 50 Sakura Coins, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher SnowWhite - 6666k Tomoeda Coins, 15 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers

- 6666k Tomoeda Coins, 15 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers TomoedaWinter - 2 Soccer Balls, 2 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 8888k Tomoeda Coins, 50 Star Coins, 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers

- 2 Soccer Balls, 2 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 8888k Tomoeda Coins, 50 Star Coins, 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers CaringGesture - 2 Newspaper, 3 Detective Novels, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 5 Class A Trip Vouchers

How to redeem Cardcaptor Sakura Memory Key codes?

Step 1 : To unlock the redemption process, you need to pass Build Fortune Home Stage 2 (3-2) .

: To unlock the redemption process, you need to . Step 2 : Tap on your avatar in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 3 : Open the Settings menu.

: Open the menu. Step 4 : Go to the Redeem tab.

: Go to the tab. Step 5: Type in your active code, and then hit the Redeem button.

To redeem the codes, follow the steps below:

How to get more Cardcaptor Sakura Memory Key codes?

To get more codes, you can save this page and check back regularly. The new codes appear on the game's Discord server, and we'll add them here as soon as we find any new ones!

Until then, keep up with the other codes for some of your favourite games. We've got Age of Empires Mobile codes, Maiden Academy codes, and Goddess Era codes!