Cardcaptor Sakura Memory Key codes (August 2025)

By Cristina Mesesan
iOS + Android
Updated on August 31, 2025 - new codes added

If you love this adorable gacha and resource management game, then you'll be thrilled to learn that we have the latest Cardcaptor Sakura Memory Key codes so you can claim even more resources and a lot of Lucky Box Vouchers! 

With the Lucky Box Vouchers, you'll be able to pull for some of the best outfits there are, and since the codes give you Deluxe Lucky Box Vouchers, you might even get your hands on a 6-star outfit! I did, and it's all thanks to these codes.

Let's check them out!

Active Cardcaptor Sakura Memory Key codes

  • Cococoast rewards (new!)
  • SeasideSunriserewards (new!)
  • UnderwaterAdventuresrewards (new!)
  • FireworksShowrewards (new!)
  • SeasideFireworksrewards
  • SeasideTrip rewards 
  • SummerVacation rewards 
  • SummerFest rewards 
  • TropicalSweetness rewards 
  • RefreshingSummer rewards 
  • BerrySummernight - rewards 
  • CoconutIsland - rewards
  • TropicPassion - rewards 
  • RomanticIsle - rewards 
  • BeachHoliday - rewards 
  • IceCoolSummer - rewards
  • Sweetpineapple - rewards 
  • Purplemood - rewards 
  • Sunnyexcursion - rewards 
  • Promisedtrip - rewards 

Expired

  • sweetVictory - rewards 
  • honeyMilk - rewards 
  • LeapingColor - rewards
  • ReliaBleSakura - rewards 
  • PartyRaver rewards 
  • SweetBreaktime rewards
  • CozyCompanion rewards
  • Candyinvitation rewards
  • SunnyOrange rewards 
  • SunnyGrape rewards 
  • SyrupYfruits rewards 
  • SuperCarnival rewards 
  • FireflySummerrewards 
  • HappySummerSea rewards 
  • VanillaBunny - rewards
  • FairytaleForest - rewards 
  • FloralNap  rewards 
  • GreenSpace  rewards 
  • FlowerSeason -  rewards
  • BrilliantFlorist -  rewards
  • CherryParty - rewards 
  • LettersofSpring - rewards 
  • CuteArtist - rewards 
  • MaxEnergy - rewards 
  • WarmVelvetTale - rewards
  • CharmingReversal - rewards 
  • LuckyBoxParty rewards 
  • GlisteningWings rewards
  • ColorfulPrairie rewards 
  • FloralFragrance rewards 
  • SpringSouvenir rewards 
  • BlessingAssistGift rewards 
  • SweetFriends rewards 
  • DazzlingGifts rewards
  • WarmMemories - rewards 
  • FourSeasonsDiary - rewards
  • WhiteBunny - Rewards 
  • BlueBunny - Rewards
  • HappyLanternFestival - Rewards 
  • WitheredBrown - Rewards 
  • WinterDay - Rewards 
  • StrawberryShortcake - Rewards 
  • SweetMoment - 50 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher
  • GiftedCarol - 100k Tomoeda Coins, 50 Star Coins, 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers
  • FallExcursion - 100 Star Coins
  • IdyllicHoliday - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 3 Instamagic Hourglass (L)
  • AllureOfTrials - 50 Star Coins
  • SparklingTemptation - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 100 Star Coins
  • ANewBeginning - 2 Lunch, 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel
  • MemoryRainbow - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins
  • GlowUpAndGlamUp - 2 Lunch, 2 Udon, 1 Soccer Ball
  • Facebook8888 - Facebook exclusive avatar frame
  • Discord8888 - Discord exclusive avatar frame
  • SakurasPast - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins
  • SweetCandyCottage - 200k Tomoeda Coins, 100 Star Coins
  • MyMagicalRealm - 2 Lunch, 1 Udon, 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Detective Note
  • TimeToFight - 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 100 Star Coins, 200k Tomoeda Coins
  • GreatJob - 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 88 Star Coins, 10 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards
  • TheCutestEver - 2 Detective Novels, 3 Udon, 100 Star Coins
  • EternalBond - 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 100 Star Coins, 3 Instamagic Hourglass (L)
  • HeartwarmingBonds - 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 50 Star Coins, 200k Tomoeda Coins
  • FirstMeeting - 50 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Sakura Coins
  • MoonlitSilhouette - 1 Lunch, 2 Udon, 1 Newspaper, 1 Soccer Ball, 100 Star Coin
  • BambooGlow - 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Udon, 1 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards
  • AromaticMoments - 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Udon, 2 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 100 Star Coins
  • MiraculousCard - 50 Star Coins, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher, 50 Sakura Coins
  • NeverMissAChance - 50 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher
  • CreamMacarons - 2 Newspaper, 3 Soccer Balls, 100 Star Coins, 3 Deluxe Lucky Box Vouchers
  • SweetSakura - 100 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 3 Deluxe Lucky Box Vouchers
  • CozyAutumnWinter - 3 Instamagic Hourglass (L), 50 Star Coins
  • WinterBunny - 2 Lunch, 1 Udon, 1 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards
  • RedandBlue - 200k Tomoeda Coins, 50 Star Coins
  • BlessedSilentNight - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins
  • DelicateSnacks - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins
  • ChocolateCake - 1 Lunch, 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Newspaper, 2 Detective Novels, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards 
  • NewYear - 50 Star Coins, 50 Sakura Coins, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher
  • SnowWhite - 6666k Tomoeda Coins, 15 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers
  • TomoedaWinter - 2 Soccer Balls, 2 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 8888k Tomoeda Coins, 50 Star Coins, 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers
  • CaringGesture - 2 Newspaper, 3 Detective Novels, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 5 Class A Trip Vouchers

Cardcaptor sakura memory key code redemption window interface

How to redeem Cardcaptor Sakura Memory Key codes?

To redeem the codes, follow the steps below:

  • Step 1: To unlock the redemption process, you need to pass Build Fortune Home Stage 2 (3-2).
  • Step 2: Tap on your avatar in the top left corner of the screen.
  • Step 3: Open the Settings menu.
  • Step 4: Go to the Redeem tab.
  • Step 5: Type in your active code, and then hit the Redeem button.

How to get more Cardcaptor Sakura Memory Key codes?

To get more codes, you can save this page and check back regularly. The new codes appear on the game's Discord server, and we'll add them here as soon as we find any new ones!

Until then, keep up with the other codes for some of your favourite games. We've got Age of Empires Mobile codesMaiden Academy codes, and Goddess Era codes!

Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.