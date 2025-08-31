Cardcaptor Sakura Memory Key codes (August 2025)
Updated on August 31, 2025 - new codes added
If you love this adorable gacha and resource management game, then you'll be thrilled to learn that we have the latest Cardcaptor Sakura Memory Key codes so you can claim even more resources and a lot of Lucky Box Vouchers!
With the Lucky Box Vouchers, you'll be able to pull for some of the best outfits there are, and since the codes give you Deluxe Lucky Box Vouchers, you might even get your hands on a 6-star outfit! I did, and it's all thanks to these codes.
Let's check them out!
Active Cardcaptor Sakura Memory Key codes
- Cococoast - rewards (new!)
- SeasideSunrise- rewards (new!)
- UnderwaterAdventures- rewards (new!)
- FireworksShow- rewards (new!)
- SeasideFireworks- rewards
- SeasideTrip - rewards
- SummerVacation - rewards
- SummerFest - rewards
- TropicalSweetness - rewards
- RefreshingSummer - rewards
- BerrySummernight - rewards
- CoconutIsland - rewards
- TropicPassion - rewards
- RomanticIsle - rewards
- BeachHoliday - rewards
- IceCoolSummer - rewards
- Sweetpineapple - rewards
- Purplemood - rewards
- Sunnyexcursion - rewards
- Promisedtrip - rewards
Expired
- sweetVictory - rewards
- honeyMilk - rewards
- LeapingColor - rewards
- ReliaBleSakura - rewards
- PartyRaver - rewards
- SweetBreaktime - rewards
- CozyCompanion - rewards
- Candyinvitation - rewards
- SunnyOrange - rewards
- SunnyGrape - rewards
- SyrupYfruits - rewards
- SuperCarnival - rewards
- FireflySummer- rewards
- HappySummerSea - rewards
- VanillaBunny - rewards
- FairytaleForest - rewards
- FloralNap - rewards
- GreenSpace - rewards
- FlowerSeason - rewards
- BrilliantFlorist - rewards
- CherryParty - rewards
- LettersofSpring - rewards
- CuteArtist - rewards
- MaxEnergy - rewards
- WarmVelvetTale - rewards
- CharmingReversal - rewards
- LuckyBoxParty - rewards
- GlisteningWings - rewards
- ColorfulPrairie - rewards
- FloralFragrance - rewards
- SpringSouvenir - rewards
- BlessingAssistGift - rewards
- SweetFriends - rewards
- DazzlingGifts - rewards
- WarmMemories - rewards
- FourSeasonsDiary - rewards
- WhiteBunny - Rewards
- BlueBunny - Rewards
- HappyLanternFestival - Rewards
- WitheredBrown - Rewards
- WinterDay - Rewards
- StrawberryShortcake - Rewards
- SweetMoment - 50 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher
- GiftedCarol - 100k Tomoeda Coins, 50 Star Coins, 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers
- FallExcursion - 100 Star Coins
- IdyllicHoliday - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 3 Instamagic Hourglass (L)
- AllureOfTrials - 50 Star Coins
- SparklingTemptation - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 100 Star Coins
- ANewBeginning - 2 Lunch, 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel
- MemoryRainbow - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins
- GlowUpAndGlamUp - 2 Lunch, 2 Udon, 1 Soccer Ball
- Facebook8888 - Facebook exclusive avatar frame
- Discord8888 - Discord exclusive avatar frame
- SakurasPast - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins
- SweetCandyCottage - 200k Tomoeda Coins, 100 Star Coins
- MyMagicalRealm - 2 Lunch, 1 Udon, 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Detective Note
- TimeToFight - 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 100 Star Coins, 200k Tomoeda Coins
- GreatJob - 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 88 Star Coins, 10 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards
- TheCutestEver - 2 Detective Novels, 3 Udon, 100 Star Coins
- EternalBond - 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 100 Star Coins, 3 Instamagic Hourglass (L)
- HeartwarmingBonds - 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers, 50 Star Coins, 200k Tomoeda Coins
- FirstMeeting - 50 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Sakura Coins
- MoonlitSilhouette - 1 Lunch, 2 Udon, 1 Newspaper, 1 Soccer Ball, 100 Star Coin
- BambooGlow - 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Udon, 1 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards
- AromaticMoments - 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Udon, 2 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 100 Star Coins
- MiraculousCard - 50 Star Coins, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher, 50 Sakura Coins
- NeverMissAChance - 50 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher
- CreamMacarons - 2 Newspaper, 3 Soccer Balls, 100 Star Coins, 3 Deluxe Lucky Box Vouchers
- SweetSakura - 100 Star Coins, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 3 Deluxe Lucky Box Vouchers
- CozyAutumnWinter - 3 Instamagic Hourglass (L), 50 Star Coins
- WinterBunny - 2 Lunch, 1 Udon, 1 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards
- RedandBlue - 200k Tomoeda Coins, 50 Star Coins
- BlessedSilentNight - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins
- DelicateSnacks - 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 50 Star Coins
- ChocolateCake - 1 Lunch, 1 Soccer Ball, 1 Newspaper, 2 Detective Novels, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards
- NewYear - 50 Star Coins, 50 Sakura Coins, 1 Deluxe Lucky Box Voucher
- SnowWhite - 6666k Tomoeda Coins, 15 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers
- TomoedaWinter - 2 Soccer Balls, 2 Newspaper, 1 Detective Novel, 8888k Tomoeda Coins, 50 Star Coins, 5 Normal Lucky Box Vouchers
- CaringGesture - 2 Newspaper, 3 Detective Novels, 5 Random 3-star Chibi Sakura Shards, 5 Class A Trip Vouchers
How to redeem Cardcaptor Sakura Memory Key codes?To redeem the codes, follow the steps below:
- Step 1: To unlock the redemption process, you need to pass Build Fortune Home Stage 2 (3-2).
- Step 2: Tap on your avatar in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 3: Open the Settings menu.
- Step 4: Go to the Redeem tab.
- Step 5: Type in your active code, and then hit the Redeem button.
How to get more Cardcaptor Sakura Memory Key codes?To get more codes, you can save this page and check back regularly. The new codes appear on the game's Discord server, and we'll add them here as soon as we find any new ones!
