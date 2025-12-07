Summoners Kingdom: Goddess codes (December 2025)

In this article, I've prepared a list of all the latest Summoners Kingdom: Goddess codes, so you can claim all the rewards it has to offer. Included in this list of codes, you will find one that also gives you free summons, so if you haven't claimed it yet and you play the game, you should do so right away!

What I like about Summoners Kingdom: Goddess is that you have so many things to do: you can play mini-games for extra rewards, you can go to the Arena, and tower - you don't have time to get bored playing, despite it being a semi-idle RPG.

But since we're here to give you some codes now, I say we check them out!

Active Summoners Kingdom: Goddess codes

VIP888 - 100 Key of Spirits (summoning keys)

How to redeem codes in Summoners Kingdom: Goddess

Step 1 : Reach level 13

: Reach Step 2 : Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner

: Tap on your in the top left corner Step 3 : Open the Settings menu

: Open the menu Step 4 : Head over to the Account tab

: Head over to the tab Step 5 : Select the CDK option

: Select the option Step 6: Type in your code and press Redeem

If you don't know how to redeem the codes, I've shared the step-by-step process below:

You can redeem multiple codes at once. All you have to do is enter the codes together by pressing the Enter button and writing them on a different line.

Why are my Summoners Kingdom: Goddess codes not working?

How to get more codes?

If you enter a code that's supposed to be active but it is not working, double-check the code. You need to enter the codes exactly as you see them because they are case-sensitive. You should not leave any spaces between the codes either, since that could also make them appear as invalid codes.To stay up to date on the latest codes, just save this page and check back regularly. We're adding any new codes as soon as they are released, so you will never miss a single code!

