Call of Duty Mobile drops teaser for fan-favourite Verdansk map to its battle royale mode

Call of Duty Mobile is set to introduce Verdansk, the popular Warzone map

This comes after Warzone Mobile ended up being pulled from storefronts after a brief launch

It now leaves Call of Duty Mobile as the last man standing in that battle

If you're a Call of Duty Mobile player who thinks you've mastered all that it has to offer, then it's not just the new Vampires Vs Werewolves season you'll want to watch out for. Because a newly released teaser trailer officially confirms that the fan-favourite map Verdansk is coming to CoD Mobile's battle-royale mode on November 12th!

Ordinarily, given this is just a teaser, it'd be difficult to know what to talk about. But when it comes to Verdansk, it's pretty obvious, as this was the map that defined Warzone. And, as you might already know, Warzone Mobile ended up being a bit of a disappointment for fans and CoD's developers alike.

Back into the Warzone

Verdansk was the first map to be featured in Call of Duty's Warzone mode all the way back in 2020, and really came to be the sort of mascot of the battle royale format in CoD. So the fact it's now coming to Call of Duty Mobile represents a really interesting turn of events compared to only a couple of years ago.

When Warzone Mobile first released, I was openly theorising it could overtake CoD Mobile, and that it would become a case of one-or-the-other for fans and publisher Activision. Turns out I was right, but it was Call of Duty Mobile that actually stood the test of time, whereas Warzone was quietly shelved.

It's a very interesting case study about different audiences and the staying power of Call of Duty Mobile. And, for those of you who were most interested in gunning it around Verdansk on the go, this upcoming map will patch that final hole of content for CoD Mobile!

In the meantime, though, if you're looking for something to tide you over ahead of Verdansk's release on November 12th, why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our choice picks?