Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available worldwide for iOS and Android today

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available now for iOS and Android

Warzone Mobile brings CoD's battle-royale action and more to your smartphone

You can battle it out with up to 120 players and full cross-progression

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the handheld version of the CoD experience, is now available for iOS and Android. With Warzone mobile you can face off in the titular battle royale with up to 120 players, or take the fight to a variety of other game modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed and Search & Destroy. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available now on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Not only does Warzone Mobile feature some of the best maps from Warzone Mobile with Verdansk and Rebirth Island, but the additional game modes included also feature some classics like Shipment and Shoot House. Unlike previous CoD games on mobile, Warzone Mobile will also feature cross-progression, meaning operators and weapons unlocked on your smartphone can be taken to PC and console, or vice-versa.

It's probably not an exaggeration to say that Call of Duty is one of, if not the biggest, games on the planet. So their entry into the world of mobile is big news; even though we had CoD Mobile it was a standalone experience, whereas Warzone Mobile boasts cross-progression. Admittedly that's not the same as cross-play, but it's a major step in the right direction to giving fans a unified experience. We'd hazard a guess that Warzone Mobile is going to be a big hit, although whether it ends up overshadowing other competitors like Fortnite because of it is still up in the air.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile also debuts with the release of the Day Zero event. You, and the wider Call of Duty Community, can battle it out to complete event actions and unlock event points; putting these towards exclusive individual and community rewards also usable across other games in the series like Warzone and Modern Warfare III (the new one that is).

If you're lucky enough to be on iOS, check to see if your device supports Warzone Mobile's newest peak graphics mode, which offers superior lighting and effects for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or any iPad with an M1 chip.