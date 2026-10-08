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5 new mobile games to try this week - October 8th, 2026

By Catherine Dellosa
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iOS + Android
| NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES
5 new mobile games to try this week - October 8th, 2026

Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week

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  • Survive the wilderness as a former big-city mouse in your woodland home
  • Collect Pusheens and Pusheen-ify your space to the max
  • Fend off hordes of the undead across a pixel-art Survivors-like

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world. 

Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.

That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Pusheen's Place

Available on: iOS + Apple Arcade
Find out more about Pusheen's Place
Pusheen's Place

I'm not unfamiliar with this adorable fat cat, but I never realised that there's actually a whole bunch of different Pusheens that exist out there - thankfully, Pusheen's Place has just arrived on Apple Arcade to school me in the ways of this fluffy feline. This cosy sim will have you decorating your own space filled with all sorts of cute items - and the best part of it all is you get to collect the aforementioned Pusheen types as you go along.

You can pet, feed, and give them lots of TLC too! There's apparently a Pancake Pusheen, a Laptop Pusheen, and even a Banana Pusheen, which honestly has no business being this adorable.

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Pusheen's Place
Download on the App Store

2
River City Survivors: Downtown of the Dead

Available on: iOS + Apple Arcade
River City Survivors: Downtown of the Dead

Speaking of Apple Arcade, if you'd rather ramp up the adrenaline instead, River City Survivors has all that and more with its high-octane roguelite "bullet heaven" gameplay.

This Survivors-like will have you fending off hordes of the undead with procedurally generated boons you can upgrade on every stage. Plus, you get to boost your chances of survival with randomised gear across more than 20 playable characters. And it's got that lovingly crunchy pixel art to match, too!

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River City Survivors: Downtown of the Dead icon
Download now!
River City Survivors: Downtown of the Dead
Download on the App Store

3
Monster Hunter Rise Netflix

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Monster Hunter Rise Netflix
Monster Hunter Rise Netflix

Capcom's massive franchise brings equally massive monsters to the palm of your hand with Monster Hunter Rise, which has quietly dropped onto iOS and Android courtesy of Netflix Games! I don't doubt that this'll drum up even more hype for Monster Hunter Outlanders and its upcoming launch later this month, but for now, if you've been looking for something to tide you over, this 2021 action RPG might just do the trick.

You'll traverse the vast lands with your Buddies and hunt for epic monsters while navigating the open environment around you, whether that's scaling rock walls or gliding through the skies to keep up with the hunt. You can even team up with up to three other adventurers to take on more challenging quests, with the mobile version now offering previously paid DLCs as unlockable content as you progress!

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Monster Hunter Rise Netflix icon
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Monster Hunter Rise Netflix
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

4
Lunchbreak Tactics

Available on: Android
Find out more about Lunchbreak Tactics
Lunchbreak Tactics

Exactly as it says on the tin, Lunchbreak Tactics will have you trading in your lunch break for, well, tactics, across a colourful deck-building battler. And honestly, I can't find a better use of your lunchtime than this! As you take on everyone from your fellow employees to your bosses, you get to deploy living embodiments of household items and duke it out just to pass the time.

There's the leaderboard to climb up too if you're ever feeling competitive. It doesn't seem likely you'll be Employee of the Month anyway, so why not slack off with some card shenanigans instead?

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Lunchbreak Tactics icon
Download now!
Lunchbreak Tactics
Get it on Google Play

5
Winter Burrow

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Winter Burrow
Winter Burrow

Plenty of life sims out there try to romanticise the idyllic woodland life, but in Winter Burrow, I feel like you'll get more than you bargain for at times. That's not to say it's not cosy - the visuals alone should show you just how warm-and-fuzzy this is. It's just that you really will need to work hard to survive as you explore the world around you and gather resources to craft what you need for everyday life.

It doesn't help that you're a former big-city mouse that's chosen to retire to the forest - there are all manner of dangers out there that you have to look out for too. But at the end of the day, the goal is to chill and relax by the fireplace in your titular burrow - and maybe even figure out what happened to your missing Aunt along the way.

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Winter Burrow icon
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Winter Burrow
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

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Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
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Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.