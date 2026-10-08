Call of Duty Mobile pits vampires vs werewolves and asks you to pick a side for Halloween

Call of Duty Mobile is set to introduce season nine, pitting vampires versus werewolves

Take on either side in the Fang War and gain exclusive rewards by completing missions

Meanwhile, collab playlists return, and the new Leader's Kill Confirmed mode

There are some rivalries which transcend time and take life on their own, like good versus evil, Knicks versus Celtics, or vampires versus werewolves. Now, Call of Duty Mobile is asking you to take a side, as season nine launches October 14th and sees you taking on the Fang War.

As you might expect, the Fang Wars pits vampires against werewolves and tasks you with completing missions to prove your faction's dominance. Your rewards, gained through completing your tasks, could include everything from the SO-14 - Moonlit Marksman rifle to the Type-25 - Lone Wolf assault rifle, depending on which side you choose.

Fangs for nothing or claws for thought?

It's not just your typical movie monsters taking centre stage for this event either. The Call of the Dead event sees you marking the Mexican Day of the Dead festival with special event currency to collect and spend, as well as an exclusive Operator skill skin.

The Vampires Vs Werewolves Battle Pass also debuts as part of the season and includes even more horror-themed entries, not to mention returning playlists for the previous Street Fighter and Honkai Impact 3rd collaborations. And even that's barely scratching the surface.

Finally, Leader's Kill Confirmed offers a twist on the classic mode, where instead of killing and looting dog tags from every slain foe, you instead need to focus on the leader of a single team and acquire their tags. With the role shifting with each death, it makes for an exciting twist on an all-time CoD favourite, and another great reason to check in on season nine this October 14th!

In the meantime, if you're looking for other great games to play on mobile, why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our choice picks?