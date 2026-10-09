The Witch’s Bakery serves up emotional healing with a side of Parisian magic

Comfort food can heal you

Bake magical bread to help troubled customers

Explore Paris and build friendships after hours

Enter Heart Palaces to heal buried emotions

A good croissant can fix most of my bad mornings, and it’s a theory I’ve tested a fair few times. Lunne, the witch running the shop in The Witch’s Bakery, takes it further and bakes bread that fixes people’s feelings. Occasionally that involves a kaiju. No biggie as long as my mood is fine.

Sunny Lab and Silver Lining Interactive have confirmed The Witch’s Bakery is coming to iOS and Android through Crunchyroll Game Vault. There’s no mobile date yet, though it launches on PC and consoles on October 14th.

You play as Lunne, freshly arrived in modern Paris, and each day splits into three. Daytime is spent in the bakery serving customers and helping them through their troubles with a bit of magic. In the evening, you head out into the city’s hand-drawn districts to meet people, build friendships and pick up books for new recipes.

Nights are for resting, improving your magic and decorating the bakery. Experience, money and fame build up as the days go by, and the story moves along with them.

The magic is the odd part, in a good way. Some people have their emotions locked away so tightly that Lunne has to go inside their heart, into what the game calls a Heart Palace, where feelings and thoughts take physical shape.

Your job in there is to guide the personified Emotion back to the Heart’s Cradle, and to find the key ingredient for a bread that will heal them. It’s that Ratatouille critic scene stretched into a whole RPG.

On mobile, The Witch’s Bakery will be exclusive to Crunchyroll Mega and Ultimate Fan members, with no adverts and no in-app purchases.

Until it turns up, our list of the best narrative adventure games on mobile has a few heartfelt stories with fewer monsters in them.