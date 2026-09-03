Call of Duty: Mobile set to team up with Honkai Impact 3rd for surprise collaboration

Call of Duty: Mobile is set to team up with none other than Honkai Impact 3rd

The collab will feature themed looks for operators, inspired by the game

Not to mention a new roguelike shooter mode, battle royale features and plenty of rewards

Call of Duty: Mobile is no stranger to collaborations, but their latest may be the most surprising yet, as CoD: Mobile is set to team up with none other than Honkai Impact 3rd. Kicking off September 9th, the collaboration promises to bring elements of MiHoYo's flagship hit to the world of Call of Duty: Mobile.

The collaboration will feature its own battle pass in the form of Against All Fate, while three themed Operator draws will tie one Legendary operator to their own weapon. As you might expect, this event features themed looks for the operators Rin Yoshida, Siren and Kestrel, with looks inspired by the Herrscher of Thunder, Herrscher of Flamescion and Herrscher of Reason, respectively.

Call of Impact

But if new operator pulls, mythic weapon skins and whatnot aren't your thing, and you're simply looking for new features, then you're in luck. Because to kick things off, this collaboration will feature a new top-down roguelike shooter mode, pitting you and two other players against waves of enemies and a final boss for exciting rewards.

Meanwhile, battle royale mode is also getting some fresh additions. The Quantum Platform is a new objective you'll need to defend as it powers up, before stepping through to take on enemies inspired by Honkai Impact 3rd for some additional goodies.

Add to that the Free Mythic event to let you earn, well, a free mythic weapon, and it's clear this collaboration will have plenty to enjoy. And it's also indicative of the popularity of both games as they choose to team up.

But if you're looking for more ways to scratch your itchy trigger finger, then don't fret. Instead, why not check out our list of the best shooters on iOS and find some of our favourite picks in the genre you can play right now?