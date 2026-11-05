Call of Duty Mobile reveals full details and launch date for Verdansk, dropping in soon

Call of Duty Mobile has revealed new details of Verdansk, including a November 11th release

It coincides with the launch of Season 10 and the 7th anniversary celebrations

New updates to battle royale, anniversary rewards and even a Ford collaboration!

Call of Duty Mobile has been a perennial favourite of shooter fans on mobile, even outliving the much-hyped Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile. Now, as if to cement that dominance, Call of Duty Mobile will see the addition of the iconic Verdansk map, which kicked off the popularity of the original Warzone!

As teased all the way back at the start of October, Verdansk is set to land soon, on November 11th, in fact. And it comes packed with 15 different points of interest, such as the Stadium and Airport, that will be familiar to any fan of Call of Duty Warzone, while the iconic Gulag also makes a return to allow you one shot at returning to the field once you die.

Going mobile

But this isn't where the changes and updates end for Call of Duty Mobile's 10th season. You'll also find the addition of many other features backported over from Warzone, such as the ability to drag downed teammates to revive them, parachutes during mid-match rather than wingsuits and even the renaming of Scorestreaks to Field Assets, similar to Field Upgrades in the mainline games.

And that's without even getting into the 7th anniversary events coming in season 10, with a new battle pass, mythic operators and weapons, and even the upcoming collaboration with car manufacturer Ford.

Ironically, this update does more to push CoD Mobile in the direction of Warzone than ever before. And it's doubly ironic that this comes after Warzone Mobile itself fizzled out after only a brief time in the spotlight. For now, it seems as if Call of Duty Mobile's presence in the mobile shooter scene has been cemented.

Still, there are plenty of other competitors out there for those of you who aren't fussy about where they scratch their itchy trigger fingers. Why not check out our list of the best shooters on iOS for some choice picks?