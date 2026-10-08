Mabinogi Mobile continues its international rollout as it launches in Japan

Mabinogi Mobile, the MMORPG from Nexon, has just released in Japan

It continues the game's rollout worldwide after a successful launch in Korea

Mabinogi Mobile combines traditional MMORPG combat with soothing side activities

Mabinogi Mobile, the popular Korean mobile MMORPG, is continuing its global rollout with its latest launch in Japan. Coming after its launch in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau earlier this year, it makes it increasingly likely that we're going to see an English-language release of Mabinogi Mobile very soon.

But what's exactly so eye-catching about Mabinogi Mobile? Well, for me at least, it's the mixture of soothing, stylish cel-shaded graphics and atypical MMORPG gameplay, which combines your standard adventuring and dungeoneering with day-to-day activities. Stuff like fishing, homesteading and cooking, which you usually don't see taking centre stage in this genre.

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Not to connect everything back to my trip to RuneFest last week, but I think there's a clear comparison to be made. One of the things that made RuneScape so enduringly popular was the numerous side-activities that let you hone your skills, and simply do things other than combat.

With that in mind, what Mabinogi Mobile is offering, with both MMORPG combat for the tactics-focused players out there, and daily pastimes that'd also fit into Stardew Valley, makes for a very attractive combination. I'm sure there are some of you for whom this looks pretty exciting.

Mabinogi Mobile has already proven to be a hit with players, reaching #1 on storefronts in Korea. And ahead of its Japanese launch, it already grabbed 350k pre-registrations. While I don't think we're on track for another World of Warcraft, it does indicate that Nexon are onto a winner here, and with PC crossplay included, it means Mabinogi Mobile will have plenty for you to do!

Looking to sharpen your teeth on some more of the great MMORPGs on mobile ahead of Mabinogi Mobile's (hopeful) English-language release? Then why not check out our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft for some of our choice picks?