Call of Duty: Mobile introduces The Boys collab in new showcase video

Call of Duty: Mobile has unveiled exciting new content in its latest showcase

This includes big hints of their upcoming collab with The Boys

Not only that, but there are teasers of a major new battle royale map

Call of Duty: Mobile is in a funny place, having outlasted even the hotly anticipated Warzone Mobile. So the folks there aren't short of new content ideas to add, and a new series of insider videos is set to reveal more of what you can expect from Call of Duty: Mobile in the near future.

One of the biggest showcases was Call of Duty: Mobile's upcoming collaboration with the hit Amazon TV series (based on the comic by Garth Ennis), The Boys. Fans will be able to nab a new version of the DMR themed after series villain Homelander, as well as a superhero-inspired makeover for Manta Ray.

Meanwhile, the rest of the video dips into a Q&A session featuring content creator iFerg, who poses questions to Call of Duty: Mobile head, Jeff Gullett. It's the usual suite of fairly light questions, but there are hints at announcements of a major new battle royale map set to be announced during the anniversary season.

Going mobile

Aside from that, other need-to-know reveals include the return of the Gulag to battle royale and an explanation for why updates seem to have been thin on the ground for Zombies. It's not exactly putting anyone in 'the hot seat' as they claim, but some solid news overall.

I'm particularly interested in their upcoming collab with The Boys, more as a sideliner than anything. I've always found it curious seeing this series go from your typical grimdark Garth Ennis fare to the same kind of broadly marketable series it often parodied. Curious stuff, but no doubt fans are looking forward to that snazzy new rifle.

Still, if you need a way to tide yourself over between updates for Call of Duty: Mobile, then you can always check out our list of the best shooters for iOS to see our other top suggestions for you to play!